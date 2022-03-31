Luis Enrique could face a major problem if he replaces Ralf Rangnick after a report revealed a Manchester United star to be ‘angry’ at him.

Enrique is among the list of potential managers to succeed Rangnick at the end of the season. Ajax boss Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino of Paris Saint-Germain are also under consideration.

Enrique currently holds the role of Spain manager. He took the nation to the semi-final of last year’s Euros, where they lost to eventual winners Italy.

Spain will take part in the Qatar World Cup after finishing top of their qualifying group with six wins from eight matches.

Manchester United chiefs reportedly see Enrique as a great coach to take them back to the top of the Premier League table.

However, there may be a problem in store if 51-year-old Enrique does join the Red Devils.

Luis Enrique to deal with recent problem

David de Gea has been in exceptional form with United this season, despite their struggles. However, Enrique did not include the shot-stopper in his most recent Spain squad.

Instead, the former Barcelona manager went with Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Robert Sanchez (Brighton) and David Raya (Brentford) as his goalkeepers.

According to Sport Witness, who cite Spanish outlet AS, de Gea ‘did not take this decision well’. The 31-year-old is ‘upset’ and ‘angry’ at his snub from Enrique.

That is despite the coach clarifying the reason for the decision. He wanted to give the younger keepers at his disposal a chance.

de Gea won’t retire from the national team, no matter what role he is given.

However, should Enrique become United boss, then he will have to mend his somewhat fractured relationship with de Gea.

The Madrid-born player has been arguably United’s most consistent performer this campaign. He has kept nine clean sheets in 37 games, although his displays have been far better than this record suggests.

Rangnick has gone with plenty of defensive partnerships this season. But de Gea has always been there to keep United in matches with last-gasp saves.

The Red Devils are back in action this weekend. They host Leicester on Saturday at 17:30.

READ MORE: Huge new contract wrapped up at Man Utd as Romano gives the ‘Here we go’ seal of approval