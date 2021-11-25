Luis Figo slams Ronaldo critics, claiming major Man Utd misunderstanding

Portugal legend Luis Figo has insisted that he cannot understand criticisms of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United this season.

The 36-year-old has had a stunning impact in front of goal following his move from Juventus in the summer. While he has scored four goals in nine Premier League games, he has had the biggest impact in the Champions League.

Such has been the way with his career in Europe, he has hauled United to vital victories with crucial goals.

He netted winners against Villarreal and Atalanta at Old Trafford. He also earned his side a draw against the Italian side, before breaking the deadlock in Spain against Villarreal on Tuesday.

However, it has not been all plain sailing for Man Utd. Ronaldo has been criticised by the likes of Gary Neville for his lack of work off the ball.

But Ronaldo’s fellow countryman Figo cannot understand any criticism being aimed at the player this season.

“[It] does not make sense. He is the best,” the 49-year-old told A Bola.

“Football lives on results and the team is not achieving the expected results.

“But he’s being one of the best in the team in terms of performance, so I don’t understand these criticisms.”

Figo added that Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi will put in a strong chase for the 2021 Ballon d’Or, claiming they have enough between them to win the award.

Ronaldo’s signing has also been criticised by Neville, who claimed that any plan former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had for his team was cast aside with the forward’s arrival.

Now, though, Solskjaer has been sacked and Ronaldo and United are moving into another new chapter for the club.

Lingard wants Man Utd exit

Solskjaer’s ultimately sour final period in charge of United this season saw many players get dragged along with the bad press surrounding the team.

Jesse Lingard is one player whose game time has not fared well this season.

His lack of match action has proved tough to take following last season’s stunning West Ham loan spell.

Despite Solskjaer leaving and a new manager coming in, Lingard still reportedly wants out.