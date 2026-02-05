Luke Littler demands Man Utd make stunning Michael Carrick decision, as Fabrizio Romano drops ‘very good chances’ hint

Darts sensation Luke Littler is a big fan of the job Michael Carrick is doing at Man Utd

Luke Littler has explained why Manchester United must appoint Michael Carrick as their permanent manager, and Fabrizio Romano dropped a telling clue on the situation.

Littler may only be 19, but he’s already top dog in his sport and a double world champion. Next on the agenda is wrestling the Premier League crown away from Luke Humphries, and Littler would love nothing more than to see his beloved Man Utd get back to the summit of their sport too.

Littler is a die-hard Man Utd fan and often spotted attending matches at Old Trafford.

And ahead of getting his quest for Premier League glory underway on Thursday night, Littler spoke exclusively to BetMGM – the headline sponsor of the 2026 Premier League Darts – about what he wants to see from Man Utd and the all-important decision on who their next permanent manager should be.

Carrick has made a flying start in his role as interim manager, winning three from three. Making that record all the more impressive is the fact two of those wins came against Manchester City and Arsenal, who are the top two in the table right now.

Littler urged the Red Devils to give Carrick the job outright if he guides Man Utd to Champions League qualification.

And with fifth spot once again on course to be good enough for a place in next year’s tournament, Carrick will fancy his chances of achieving that aim.

Littler said: “With the results Ruben Amorim had, I think he had to go. Michael Carrick has obviously come in and what he has done so far has been incredible.

“We need to keep it up now and, if we do finish in a Champions League spot, keep him for next season, bring some new signings in and back him.

“Of course, he doesn’t have a lot of experience in the Premier League or the Champions League. That isn’t everything and the way the team is playing at the moment, he is improving the players.

“Look at Patrick Dorgu, for example. He looks a different player at left wing than he did in Amorim’s system, much improved.

“The team as a whole is getting even better and if we keep going the way we are, hopefully we can secure Champions League football.

“If Carrick does get United Champions League football he has to get the job permanently for me. He’s done an incredible job so far against some very good teams and the players are so much more confident.

“If things continue and the results stay positive, I think it will be very hard for the board not to appoint him.”

When touching on Man Utd’s managerial situation over the past 24 hours on YouTube, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, strongly suggested Carrick CAN get the nod if he maintains Man Utd’s good form between now and the end of the season.

“In the summer we will see,” began Romano. “Obviously, if Carrick will continue like this he will have very good chances, but this will be decided by the club later on, not now.”

Aiding Carrick’s cause is the fact Man Utd only have Premier League matches remaining on their calendar this season.

Those around them competing for the Champions League spots – like Aston Villa, Chelsea and Liverpool – are battling on three fronts.

