Luke Shaw is still “enjoying” his football at Manchester United and could commit his long-term future to the Premier League club, a report writes.

Man Utd are facing a summer of upheaval due to uncertainty over a number of their key players. A few could leave as free agents, such as Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata. Then, the club will have to make decisions about other members of their squad.

For example, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford could be looking for escape routes. Furthermore, several players returning from loan spells may not be willing to walk back into the United setup.

Amid all the turbulence, one man who could yet commit his future to United is Luke Shaw. He has been with them since 2014, when he signed from Southampton. As one of their longest-serving players, his association with the Red Devils could continue.

According to the Guardian, the left-back is “open” to the idea of a new contract with United, even if he is yet to make a definitive decision.

His present terms are due to expire in 2023, although United have the option to extend that contract by a further 12 months. Additional negotiations could take place to make that commitment last longer.

United would increase his salary from its current estimation of £150,000 per week.

Luke Shaw to stay long-term with Man Utd?

At the age of 26, any new deal Shaw agrees to should secure the rest of his prime years. Having represented United since he was a teenager, he has already amassed more than 200 appearances for them.

There could be many more to come, but there is no evidence of anything advanced yet. Instead, it is a mere willingness from Shaw’s part to imagine himself staying at United.

He has been competing with Alex Telles for a place at left-back over the past two seasons. It is a battle he has largely won, starting 18 league games this term in comparison to the Brazilian’s 10.

Telles has often been linked with an exit while playing backup to Shaw. If the England international does sign a new deal, it remains to be seen what repercussions it would have for his colleague, who is under contract until the later date of 2024.

