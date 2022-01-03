Luke Shaw has questioned the mentality inside the Manchester United dressing room after Monday night’s worrying Premier League defeat to Wolves.

United looked devoid of quality and attacking threat as the visitors dominated from the off at Old Trafford and recorded their first win there since 1980 thanks to Joao Moutinho’s late effort.

Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start to life as Red Devils interim boss came to an end, although the performances of the team have not really improved that much since the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Shaw was asked about the defeat after the game and appeared to question his teammates’ desire.

“We really struggled, we couldn’t get hold of the ball,” Shaw told Sky Sports.

“When we didn’t have the ball we weren’t aggressive enough. We didn’t put them under any pressure. It maybe looked like an easy game for them.

“A disappointing performance and result. We didn’t have many options on the ball and we weren’t on the front foot.

“We have to put more pressure on them, we have to have intensity. Us players, we have been here a long time, maybe tonight we struggled, I didn’t think we were all there together.

United quality not enough

“You look at the players we have, we have unbelievable quality but sometimes quality is not enough.

“We need to bring the intensity and more motivation. Inside the dressing room, we know what we want but out on the pitch we need to give 100%.

“To win these types of games we all need to be 100% committed. It is tough and disappointing.”

