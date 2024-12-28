Luke Shaw eyed by Euro heavyweight with double Man Utd exit to Serie A possible

Luke Shaw has been linked with a shock move to Serie A, and he is not the only Manchester United star who could head to Italy, as per reports.

Shaw is a quality operator when fit but he has had a torrid time with injuries in recent years. The left-back was limited to 15 appearances in all competitions last season as a number of injuries kept him out of action for large periods.

Things have not gotten much better for Shaw this term, either. He has played just three times so far as he started the campaign with a calf problem before returning to action in November.

Shaw then suffered an injury setback and has been missing for Man Utd’s last seven matches.

Shaw’s contract expires in June 2027 and Man Utd must soon make a decision on whether they want to keep him. The Red Devils have already agreed to sign young left wing-back Diego Leon, while they are also on the hunt for a top-class player in the position who can be more reliable than Shaw.

According to Napoli Calcio Live, Napoli have been on a Premier League ‘blitz’ since former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte took over, and Shaw is their latest target from England.

Napoli will face ‘competition’ from several unnamed clubs for Shaw but are confident they can get a deal done as United are supposedly willing to let him go in January.

The Serie A giants believe they can snare Shaw for a bargain price due to his recent injury record at United.

Talks between the two clubs could go smoothly as there is already an ‘excellent’ relationship in place after Scott McTominay swapped United for Napoli over the summer.

Napoli could reunite Shaw with McTominay

Shaw would reunite with McTominay by heading to Napoli, while he would also play alongside former Premier League stars such as Romelu Lukaku – another ex-United man – and Billy Gilmour.

Shaw is not the only United player being tipped to head to Italy. It has been claimed that Napoli’s rivals Juventus would rather sign Joshua Zirkzee after being offered Marcus Rashford.

Napoli have been linked with Rashford too, though the fact he is on £300k a week is a ‘major problem’.

This latest report adds that Conte is also keeping tabs on Harry Maguire in case the United centre-back becomes available for transfer in 2025.

Man Utd latest: Shaw replacement; pundit’s savage verdict

United are already making moves to replace Shaw, with Paris Saint-Germain star Nuno Mendes in their sights.

Reports in France claim United have ‘made an offer’ to bring Mendes to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old is gearing up to leave PSG as contract talks between the two parties are thought to be ‘broken’, giving United a transfer boost.

Meanwhile, Owen Hargreaves has sent United a major warning following their defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Hargreaves thinks United are ‘in a relegation battle’ as they have lost their last three games in all competitions and sit 14th in the league.

The pundit also criticised Ruben Amorim for making far too many changes to his starting lineup each week.

