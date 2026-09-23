Man Utd reach decision on Luke Shaw’s future as INEOS plot January move for upgrade

Manchester United are only prepared to offer Luke Shaw a short-term extension to his current contract, TEAMtalk understands, with sources close to the club suggesting the long-serving defender could leave when his existing deal expires.

The England international’s present terms run until the summer of 2027. While United remain open to a limited extension, the feeling among those familiar with the situation at Old Trafford is that Shaw will move on at the end of that agreement.

After more than a decade at the club, the 31-year-old would become a free agent should no renewal agreement be reached.

Shaw enjoyed one of his most consistent seasons in 2025/26, starting all 38 Premier League matches for the first time in his career.

However, his well-documented injury history and advancing age have prompted the club’s hierarchy to prioritise succession planning in the position.

As we have previously reported, United have identified the left-back role as a key area for reinforcement in the upcoming January transfer window.

United are determined to invest in fresh talent and secure a new first-choice option rather than rely indefinitely on the veteran.

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Man Utd looking to sign Luke Shaw replacement in January

Despite United exploring several targets during the summer window, no left-back arrival materialised, leaving Shaw as the primary senior specialist on the left flank.

The January market is now expected to provide an opportunity to address the issue without waiting until the end of the campaign.

Club sources indicate that bringing in a younger, more durable left-back forms part of a broader strategy to refresh the defensive unit and build greater long-term depth.

However, we do understand that experienced Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell is an option under consideration by INEOS.

The 27-year-old’s contract at Selhurst Park expires at the season’s end, and if no agreement over a new contract is reached, he could be available for a cut-price fee in January.

Shaw remains a respected figure within the dressing room and has provided valuable experience under successive managers.

But the direction of travel appears clear: United are looking ahead and preparing for life without one of their longest-serving players.

Any short-term deal would merely buy time while the search for his successor gathers pace this winter.

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