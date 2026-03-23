Manchester United and Newcastle United were both in attendance at Monaco’s victory over Lyon on Sunday, with scouts keeping an eye on two exciting young talents in particular, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources have confirmed that the purpose of their visit was to closely monitor two of Monaco’s starlets – Maghnes Akliouche and Lamine Camara – both of whom continue to attract significant interest across Europe.

Akliouche, in particular, has enjoyed an excellent week. Not only did he find the net in the 2-1 win against Lyon, underlining his growing influence in Monaco’s attack, but he has also been named in Didier Deschamps’ latest France squad – placing him in contention for a place at the upcoming World Cup.

We previously revealed that both Man Utd and Newcastle are among a host of clubs tracking his progress, and their latest scouting mission underlines that sustained interest.

Camara, meanwhile, is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young midfielders currently emerging in European football.

The Senegalese international has drawn glowing praise from scouts, with two Premier League talent spotters telling us that he is potentially on par with highly-rated names such as Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton – three midfielders expected to be central figures in the upcoming summer transfer window.

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Man Utd, Newcastle on double scouting mission

Both Man Utd and Newcastle are understood to be firmly in the mix for Camara, although competition is expected to be fierce, with several other Premier League clubs also keeping close tabs on his development.

With Akliouche and Camara continuing to shine in Ligue 1, their performances are only strengthening the case for major moves and the presence of top English clubs in the stands suggests summer moves are beckoning.

Akliouche, 24, generally plays as a right-winger but has also featured in attacking midfield.

The five-time capped French international has notched seven goals and eight assists in 36 appearances across all competitions this season, and appears to be improving with every performance.

Camara, 22, is another versatile player, in that he can play as a number eight or six in midfield, and that versatility is an attribute coveted by his suitors.

He reads the game brilliantly, averaging 2.3 tackles and 1.9 interceptions per game in Ligue 1, and also creates chances for his teammates, with four assists so far this term.

Both Akliouche and Camara look set to have exciting careers, and a switch to the Premier League is a concrete possibility for both players.

Latest Man Utd news: Bruno Guimaraes talks / Shock Arsenal raid

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that talks have taken place between Man Utd and the representatives of Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes over a potential transfer.

We have explained why it will be very difficult to lure the Brazilian from St James’ Park, but a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ gives the Red Devils reason to be optimistic.

In other news, Man Utd are interested in Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly as they look to bring in a new left-back this summer.

Despite being an exciting talent, there is a genuine chance the 19-year-old leaves the Emirates this summer. Man Utd are not his only suitors, but are weighing up a surprise raid on their Premier League rivals.

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