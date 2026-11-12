Harry Maguire sends eight-word message to Michael Carrick after Man Utd sacking

Harry Maguire has reacted to Manchester United’s sacking of Michael Carrick, with the defender the first to comment publicly following the major news earlier today.

The Red Devils chose to part company with Carrick following a dismal start to the season that sees them sit 18th in the Premier League table, having picked up just eight points from 10 games so far.

Man Utd have moved quickly to secure a successor, with the club having already agreed terms with United States boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Carrick was named permanent manager in May after a successful spell as interim boss. But, despite a third-place finish last season, he has been unable to sustain that form.

Maguire has continued to play a key role this season, starting all 10 of Man Utd’s league games this season.

Despite the club’s disastrous form, Carrick remains popular with Carrick and supporters, with the centre-back posting on Instagram: “Will always be a legend. Respect. Thank you.”

Carrick has taken training as usual this week, despite the fact that it became clear that he was set to be replaced by Pochettino.

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Michael Carrick still a ‘legend’ for Man Utd

In a statement on the club’s website, Man Utd confirmed earlier today that Carrick has now been axed: “Manchester United can confirm that Michael Carrick has departed his role as men’s first-team head coach.

“Michael rejoined the club in January and guided the team to a third-placed Premier League finish by winning 12 out of the remaining 17 games of the 2025/26 season, accumulating the highest points tally in the league during that period.

“After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions.

“Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club.

“His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered.

“The club intends to appoint a permanent successor as quickly as possible.”

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