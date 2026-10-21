Three Man Utd stalwarts battling for futures as inside source reveals ruthless INEOS rebuild plans

Manchester United are planning more major changes under savvy co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United are preparing for significant changes to their defence heading into 2027, with TEAMtalk understanding that the club have already begun putting plans in place for next summer’s transfer window.

United are not prepared to rush decisions on the futures of Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw, but sources acknowledge that changes are coming, with all three currently heading towards the end of their contracts.

TEAMtalk has spoken to a source with knowledge of the situation, who confirmed that United are already assessing their options and planning for a major defensive recruitment drive.

The futures of Maguire, Martinez and Shaw remain undecided, with the club set to evaluate their performances, availability and contractual situations as the season progresses.

However, even if some or all of the trio remain at Old Trafford, United are planning to bring in fresh defensive talent, with a new centre-back, right-back and left-back all on their radar.

A source told TEAMtalk: “Changes are coming in defence; you can’t say an overhaul yet, as Maguire, Shaw and even Martinez could remain, but even if they do – new faces are incoming.

“Three midfielders arrived this summer; a similar thing is going to happen in defence.”

Maguire’s situation is one United will continue to monitor closely. The England international turns 34 in March, and the club hold a 12-month option in his contract.

TEAMtalk understands that Maguire would like to stay at Old Trafford, provided he continues to enjoy his current status as an important first-team player.

United are therefore in no rush to make a final decision, but Maguire’s performances over the coming months, coupled with the senior leadership role he has taken on within the squad, are understood to strengthen the likelihood of the club exercising their 12-month option.

However, the future does not look quite so rosy for Martinez or Shaw as far as remaining at Old Trafford is concerned.

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Lisandro Martinez at a crossroads after Man Utd criticisms

Martinez’s future is also under consideration, with the Argentine defender’s situation having attracted greater attention following his comments after the defeat to Atletico Madrid, when he criticised the club’s hierarchy, including sporting director Jason Wilcox.

Martinez subsequently apologised and has continued to feature in Michael Carrick’s first-team plans.

However, TEAMtalk understands the defender is also considering his future, with his camp unwilling to commit either way before the New Year.

His representatives are aware of United’s position regarding the option in his contract, but discussions over his longer-term future remain open.

TEAMtalk sources confirm that Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are both interested in Martinez, although the expectation is that he will not leave United before next summer.

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The club’s decision over his future will form part of a wider assessment of their central defensive options, with Matthijs de Ligt and Ayden Heaven viewed as important figures in the plans going forward.

United remain hopeful that both can play significant roles in the coming years, but that has not removed the need to recruit another centre-back next summer.

Indeed, even if Maguire and Martinez stay, the club are planning to add another central defender to strengthen their options.

Luke Shaw will need to consider salary drop

Shaw’s position is slightly different. Unlike Maguire and Martinez, United do not have an option to extend the left-back’s contract, meaning a fresh agreement would be required to keep him beyond the end of the season.

TEAMtalk can confirm that United would be open to the 31-year-old remaining at Old Trafford, and discussions over a new deal have already taken place.

However, there are important factors still to be resolved.

Shaw managed to avoid missing a game last season, but he has already been absent for matches during the current campaign. His availability and playing time will therefore be key considerations as United assess whether to offer him an extension.

His salary is another issue. Shaw is one of the highest-paid players at the club, and he may need to accept a reduction in wages to secure a new contract.

United are keen to avoid making rushed decisions, but the possibility of three current first-choice defenders reaching the end of their deals means the club must prepare for several scenarios.

The recruitment strategy extends beyond the centre of defence, with United also looking to strengthen both full-back positions.

A new left-back is already on the club’s radar for January, while plans to bring in a right-back are also being considered.

United have held talks with the versatile Diogo Dalot over a new contract, but TEAMtalk understands that a fresh agreement for the Portuguese international is not close at this stage.

That leaves further uncertainty on the right, with the club continuing to assess their options as they prepare for the next phase of their rebuild.

The expectation is that United will be ready to recruit a new left-back, right-back and at least one centre-back as they head into 2027, regardless of whether some of their existing defenders agree to stay.

The scale of that investment reflects the club’s determination to reshape the squad, with their recruitment plans extending well beyond the defensive line.

United also want another striker, while an additional forward and a left-back are their priorities when the January transfer window opens.

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