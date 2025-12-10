Mainoo bothered by two Man Utd teammates as sources reveal Napoli transfer plans

Napoli are expected to test Manchester United’s stance on Kobbie Mainoo in the very first days of the January transfer window, and we can reveal the midfielder’s dismay at his continued snubs at a time when two others are finally getting chances in the eleven.

The Man Utd midfielder is becoming increasingly frustrated as he does not believe he is going to get a good chance to prove himself this season.

Mainoo has had to watch on while Joshua Zirkzee and Ayden Heaven have started to become a more integral part of the first team recently.

There are mitigating circumstances, with Zirkzee’s chances arising due to Benjamin Sesko’s knee injury, for example, though it is believed to be seen as further proof to Mainoo that his own chances are not coming.

Mainoo has been aware of Napoli’s interest for some time and realises he will have to play his own role in making any transfer come true.

He requested a loan exit last summer but not not agitate for a move or cause problems behind the scenes. While there are no suggestions he’ll do anything drastic, it is believed he’ll push more forcefully for a move next month.

United’s stance has remained firm in that they do not want to sanction a departure at this stage.

Boss Ruben Amorim is becoming tired of being asked about Mainoo’s lack of minutes but so far the midfielder has not shown enough to push himself into contention for extended Premier League game time, sources say.

Furthermore, the fact Mainoo is behind captain Bruno Fernandes in the pecking order for one position leaves Amorim little room for manoeuvre in the manager’s mind.

The player is far from convinced that Amorim rates him – but United would have to make a signing before a transfer can be considered at all.

There have been speculative reports from Italy over the past 24 hours claiming Mainoo to Napoli is 99 percent done.

Sources tell us those claims are a classic case of jumping the gun, though we can confirm Napoli have been touching base with representatives over the past couple of months and it is expected they will make a formal move at the earliest opportunity.

