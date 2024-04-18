Mainoo and Ratcliffe agree on dream midfield partner for new Man Utd talisman, as major deal edges closer

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Kobbie Mainoo both named the same player as the Manchester United youngster’s dream midfield partner, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a fresh agreement is being accelerated by the club.

Among a season largely full of disappointment, Kobbie Mainoo has been a tremendous plus for the Red Devils. The 18-year-old has racked up 24 appearances across all competitions, with the vast bulk of those starts.

Mainoo has been a breath of fresh air in central midfield and has already shown glimpses of the devastating footballer he’ll go on to be on a regular basis in future years.

Indeed, his mesmeric last-gasp winner against Wolves and his sublime strike to help knock Liverpool out of the FA Cup are extraordinary early highlights.

Mainoo has publicly admitted he loves playing alongside Casemiro in the engine room thanks in large part to the Brazilian’s defensive tendencies.

Mainoo has been deployed in a deeper role thus far, though it’s venturing further forward where his best work has been seen.

READ MORE: The 10 Man Utd players sold for record transfer profits as £100m Marcus Rashford exit gathers pace

Casemiro is a concrete target for the Saudi Pro League this summer and given his performance levels have notably declined this season, Man Utd will listen to offers.

Mainoo could therefore line up alongside a new midfield partner next term and the teenager was recently asked which past or present United star he’d dream of featuring alongside.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Mainoo said: “Hmmm, I’d say [Paul] Scholes, although there might not be a lot of defending happening between the two of us!”

Explaining his decision, Mainoo pinpointed Scholes’ “passing, movement, intelligence and the way he could finish.”

Scholes is widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in football history and was synonymous with success during his time at Old Trafford.

Interestingly enough, new United co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, also cited Scholes when asked which ex-Man Utd star he’d bring into the current side if still in their playing days.

“Paul Scholes I’d bring in. That’s the player that is most missing,” said the British billionaire without hesitation on the Cycling Club podcast.

NEXT MAN UTD MANAGER: Fabrizio Romano provides huge triple update as Ratcliffe urged into Ten Hag U-turn

Fresh Mainoo agreement takes shape

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mainoo is already viewed as “one of the faces of the new project” at Man Utd despite his tender age.

To reflect his growing influence on the team, the transfer guru reported on April 16 that talks over a lucrative new contract extension are accelerating.

Taking to X, Romano wrote: “Understand Manchester United are now pushing in talks to extend Kobbie Mainoo’s contract by this summer after initial discussions in February.

“INEOS want Kobbie to be one of the faces of the new project. New deal would see salary increase for Mainoo plus several add-ons.”

Reports have claimed Mainoo can expect a huge salary bump from £10,000-a-week to £50,000-a-week upon putting pen to paper.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd find goal-per-game Martial replacement who’ll put massive pressure on Hojlund