Manchester United may be celebrating the biggest moment of the Ruben Amorim era after victory over Liverpool at Anfield – but for three players the win will have served as painful reminders that they have no long-term future under the Portuguese, and with Roy Keane explaining why one high-profile star simply may have to move on.

Amorim’s side arrived at Anfield knowing recent history was very much against them and having failed to win there since January 2016, and with some question marks being placed over the Portuguese’s future. That had eased for him last time out following a much-needed win over Sunderland – but he was not out of the woods yet and needed a big Manchester United performance and result over Liverpool.

Boy, did his players deliver for him and in some style as United claimed a famous win at Anfield courtesy of an early Bryan Mbeumo strike at the Kop end before a late winner courtesy of Harry Maguire’s famous forehead, courtesy of a beautifully executed volleyed cross from Bruno Fernandes, which was measured to perfection.

That 2-1 win was gleefully celebrated at full-time and rightly so after the biggest win of the Amorim era.

Tactically, United were spot on, and the 3-4-2-1 formation asked all sorts of questions of Liverpool and created plenty of openings against the reigning champions.

And while the Man of the Match award went to Maguire, it could easily have done so for Matheus Cunha, who put in a brilliant display in linking up the attack and having picked out several sumptuous passes.

But for three men, the win will have served as further evidence that they are not part of United’s long-term future, and the victory will have left Kobbie Mainoo with more feelings of uncertainty.

Mainoo, left out of the starting line-up again, simply does not fit into Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation and, after missing out on the last two England squads, has been heavily linked with an exit.

And while he did get on against Liverpool with five minutes remaining of the 90, Keane has explained why the time is right for him to move on…

Keane assesses Mainoo’s Man Utd struggles – two others also face uncertain futures

Keane, speaking before the game got underway, can see why Amorim has been leaving him out.

“It obviously seems to be a problem for Mainoo getting into this team,” said Keane to Sky Sports. “The word coming out is they don’t think he can cover the ground that quickly, but if you look at Man Utd’s other midfielders they’ve got, they’re not great at that either.

“As a young player, he has to suck that up and work hard. And when he gets a chance, he has to take it.

“A young player with good potential cannot be guaranteed a place in United’s team. But it will come down to the player himself. Your job every day, every week, is to make sure the manager puts you in the team.

“If the manager deep down doesn’t fancy him? I don’t know. We will find that out in the next few weeks. Because if he doesn’t fancy him, he might have to move him on.

“But Mainoo’s got that opportunity. He got some plaudits when he first came in, he was involved in the England squad. He has to get back to that,

“He’s had opportunities recently and when he’s come on and got opportunities, he just looks a bit short for me. I wouldn’t be scratching my head thinking: why is he not in the team? I can see why he is not picking him at this moment in time.”

Despite the player’s wishes to leave, our sources have revealed why United intend to block any attempt to force his way out in January.

However, he’s not the only one facing an uncertain future, with Joshua Zirkzee having fallen way down United’s pecking order.

Having been an unused sub at Anfield, it is quite evident he does not fit into Amorim’s plans and having racked up just 74 minutes of Premier League action this season, the writing is very much on the wall.

To that end, sources have made clear the January exit door is wide open for the Dutchman – and his exit could pave the way for another centre-forward signing at Old Trafford.

Things are not looking too rosy for Manuel Ugarte either, who again missed out on a starting place to a 33-year-old Casemiro.

Hailed as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world when he signed for United – admittedly by Dan Ashworth – the Uruguayan has started just two times in the Premier League this season.

And while a trusted option off the bench, the player will be concerned over his future and that his manager simply does not fancy him. The fact that United are next prioritising two midfield signings across the two transfer windows in 2026, will tell the player all he needs to know about his place in the pecking order.

