Manchester United have suffered another blow in their pursuit of Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu after their second bid was rejected by the Italian club, per reports.

Ruben Amorim has made signing a new left-back one of his top priorities for this month’s transfer window, as he wants to bring in cover for injury plagued duo Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Man Utd have settled upon Dorgu as their top left-back target and as we reported earlier today, they have submitted a second bid in excess of €30m (£25.2m, $31.5m) for the talented 20-year-old.

However, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Lecce have zero intention of accepting Man Utd’s latest bid and are standing firm on their price tag of €40m (£33.6m, $42m) for Dorgu.

“Lecce board insist on €40m package for Patrick Dorgu to Man United or he won’t be allowed to leave in January,” Romano posted on X.

“The Italian club hope to keep the player until the summer unless valuation is met. Manchester United’s second approach, not enough to get it done so far.”

It remains to be seen whether Man Utd will return with another bid for Dorgu or move onto alternative, cheaper targets, as we know they have to be careful with their spending this month due to the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

READ MORE: Man Utd masterclass as spectacular terms in agreed deal revealed

Will Man Utd bid again for Patrick Dorgu?

Man Utd could offload several players in the coming days and that could allow them to finally get their man by submitting a third, bigger offer for Dorgu.

Antony is all set to join Real Betis on loan and while Man Utd won’t get a transfer fee for him, they will free up a big chunk of their wage bill. Betis have reportedly agreed to pay a minimum of 84% of Antony’s £200,000 per week wage.

Marcus Rashford also continues to be linked with moves away from Old Trafford as his representatives try and find a suitable move for the out-of-favour forward.

Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona are understood to be interested in a loan move for Rashford which could include an option or obligation to buy.

A Rashford loan would, again, free up space on the Man Utd wage bill, with the 27-year-old earning £300,000 per week.

The biggest story surrounding Man Utd at the moment though is about Alejandro Garnacho and Chelsea’s interest in signing him this month.

Man Utd are standing firm on their £60m price tag for Garnacho and if Chelsea match that fee, that would help Man Utd bring in Dorgu and potentially others this month, with, interestingly, Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku reportedly another player on their shortlist.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd show interest in spectacular move for Chelsea striker as Garnacho tipped to join Blues in ‘separate’ deal

GO DEEPER: The rise of Patrick Dorgu

Lecce originally acquired Dorgu from Nordsjaelland in his native country, Denmark, where he was yet to make his first-team debut.

He spent a year in the Italian side’s academy ranks, but once he was promoted into the Lecce first team, there were no second thoughts as he went on to record 34 appearances between Serie A and the Coppa Italia last season.

The teenager’s potential has long since attracted some clubs of serious stature – with his agent namedropping Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona before he had even made his Lecce debut – while he made his senior international debut for Denmark during the September break.

This season, he has split his gametime between playing as a left-back or a right winger, developing his output considerably.

Lecce will hope to benefit from their faith in his potential, with Dorgu a candidate to become their record sale when he leaves (eclipsing Morten Hjulmand after his €19.5m move to Sporting CP in 2023).

For now, he remains under contract until 2029. It seems unlikely he will stay at Lecce for all that time, with a big club almost certainly in his destiny.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the January 2025 transfer window

POLL: If you were Alejandro Garnacho, what would YOU do?