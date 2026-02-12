Manchester United sources are increasingly expectant that Harry Maguire will remain at Old Trafford beyond this season, with Champions League qualification viewed as a decisive factor in sealing his future and with TEAMtalk learning that the 32-year-old defender has green-lit a major personal sacrifice to help bring an extension ever-closer.

Maguire moved to Old Trafford in a £80m (€97m, $115m) transfer in the summer of 2021, which, to this day, remains the biggest ever fee in world football paid to a defender. Signing a five-year deal at the time, his contract at Old Trafford is finally due to expire this summer, putting the 32-year-old’s future at Manchester United in some doubt.

Indeed, on a wage of £190,000 a week, which translates to roughly £9.9m a year (before tax), Maguire remains, to this day, one of the club’s best-paid players – and while his commitment to the cause cannot be denied, savvy co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be grateful to remove that – and the £350,000 a week Casemiro’s salary – from the club’s weekly expenditure.

However, despite being eligible to open talks with overseas clubs since January 1, we can confirm that Maguire has not entered negotiations with any foreign sides at this stage.

That’s because his long-standing preference has always been to stay at United and fight for his place, as we exclusively revealed on January 28. That is despite the fact he will have to agree reduced terms if he is to extend his stay beyond this summer.

That stance has not gone unnoticed internally and sources see Maguire’s resurgence as one of the most impressive turnarounds within the squad. He has become a cornerstone of the resurgence witnessed since Michael Carrick took charge and the 64-times capped England star is a major component in the unbeaten five-game run under the 44-year-old’s interim management.

After enduring intense scrutiny and speculation over his future, the England international has responded with resilience and leadership during a challenging period for the club.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd to hand Maguire new deal as key reasons why are named

While fellow senior figure Casemiro – who is also nearing the end of his deal – is a confirmed leaver, Maguire is not viewed in the same category and he has let it be known, via his advisors, that he is willing to sign up to a new deal but on significantly reduced terms.

In return, United believe his experience and influence in the dressing room remain valuable assets and they too are eager to ensure his stay is extended off that back of that.

Crucially, Maguire’s willingness to remain patient over contract discussions and not pester the club for an extension has also strengthened his position.

Furthermore, with United back competing at the top end of the table, qualification for next season’s Champions League would significantly boost the likelihood of a new agreement being reached.

Sources are not privy to the sort of figures, or the reduction Maguire is willing to take at this stage. But his willingness to stay on reduced terms, commitment to the cause, and renewed importance only solidify his case.

That said, sources have also confirmed that United are still planning to enter the market for another centre-back this summer – with recruitment staff actively assessing defensive reinforcements, including a number of young, upcoming options.

Man Utd transfer latest: Declan Rice 2.0 wanted; Gambian gem tracked

In terms of the identity of that new young, centre-half, director of football Jason Wilcox has reportedly tasked club scouts with keeping tabs on a teenage defender absolutely burning opposing strikers apart in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

The player – described as a Gambian gem – also has recorded a top speed of just over 37km/h – the same as the Premier League’s fastest defender in Micky van de Ven.

Elsewhere, United are among four Premier League sides keeping a very close eye on the progress of a Club Brugge sensation who is the son of a legendary figure and whose performances have compared to Declan Rice, sources can reveal.

In other news, United could also finally find a buyer for a Dutch star who has rarely figured in recent times, with both Leeds and Sunderland reportedly on his trail.

And finally, Paul Scholes has named the Spurs player he’d “love” Man Utd to bring to Old Trafford in the summer of 2026, as TEAMtalk reveals how much the club’s co-owners, INEOS, would have to pay.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.