Manchester United remain huge admirers of Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, and a reliable source has confirmed that the Toffees star has a release clause in his contract.

The Red Devils have made strengthening their defensive options a top priority for 2027, and the 24-year-old is a player they’ve held interest in for several years.

United saw two bids worth up to £50million rejected for Branthwaite in the summer of 2024. He subsequently signed a new Everton contract, which runs until 2030.

The three-time capped England international remains one of Everton’s most important players, starting in all but one of the club’s 10 Premier League games so far this season.

Everton have consistently maintained that Branthwaite is not for sale, but they could be powerless to stop him leaving at the end of this season.

According to The Athletic, Man Utd are indeed ‘still keen’ on Branthwaite, and the defender’s contract ‘does contain a timed exit clause for a significant fee’.

That exit clause is ‘not active in January, can only be activated in the summer and expires at a certain date,’ so Man Utd will have to move decisively if they are to sign their long-term target.

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Man Utd exploring Branthwaite alternatives for January

Despite the exit clause that is set to become active next summer, signing Branthwaite still won’t be straightforward for United.

The fee, although not specified in the report, is said to be a big one and Everton want it paid in full, whereas United are ‘likely to try and agree payment in instalments.’

There is also a risk element for United, as it’s clear that they need defensive reinforcements now, and it could cost them to wait until the end of the season.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week that a new left-sided centre-back – like Branthwaite – is one of United’s three priorities for the January window, along with a new striker and left-back.

But with a deal for Branthwaite looking difficult this winter, Mauricio Pochettino’s side are exploring other options.

We have consistently reported how Fulham star Calvin Bassey is one player admired by United and is under strong consideration for January.

His current Fulham contract expires at the end of this season, and although Fulham have the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months, this makes him a more attainable target than the likes of Branthwaite.

Brentford star Nathan Collins is another player United hold confirmed interest in, with a January offer for the 25-year-old another possibility.

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