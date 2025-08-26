Manchester United are on the cusp of sending Rasmus Hojlund to Napoli and the conditions that will turn his loan into a permanent sale have been revealed.

Following the arrival of Benjamin Sesko, Man Utd began to actively push for Rasmus Hojlund’s departure. The Dane went on record to state his desire to fight for his place, though he’ll not be given that chance.

In the aftermath of Romelu Lukaku suffering a serious thigh injury, Napoli entered the frame for Hojlund with force.

An initial one-year loan that contains a conditional obligation to buy is being negotiated with Man Utd. The Red Devils are open to that type of transfer and Hojlund has warmed to the idea of joining the Serie A champions.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported Hojlund only wanted to leave Man Utd if a permanent solution was attached. He does not want to leave on loan only to return to Old Trafford with his future still up in the air, as has happened with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Antony.

Napoli’s option to buy will become an obligation if certain conditions are met and providing the latest on the deal, Fabrizio Romano has detailed what those conditions are.

“Rasmus Hojlund – direction Napoli,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel. “Deal almost agreed between Napoli and Manchester United.

“Final details to be clarified with player side and then Hojlund could travel for medical as new Napoli player.

“Loan with an option to buy [that becomes] obligation to buy under certain conditions.”

Romano went on to state the conditions that force Napoli to sign Hojlund outright relate to an appearance target and Napoli qualifying for the 2026/27 Champions League.

Napoli have won Serie A twice in the last three seasons and as such, qualified for the Champions League at a canter.

They did finish 10th in the year between their two title triumphs, but with Antonio Conte at the helm, finishing outside of the top four would be a major shock.

Regarding cost, United are expected to receive a hefty loan fee of around €6m, while the conditional obligation to buy will be set at a figure in the €40m-€45m range.

