Manchester United are reported to have dramatically cut the asking price for Alejandro Garnacho after conceding they won’t achieve their initial demands and with a high-profile transfer to Serie A this summer now firmly back on the agenda.

Garnacho was a big favourite under previous boss Erik ten Hag and thrived in the Dutchman’s 4-2-3-1 formation, where he shone off either wing and scored one of the most memorable goals in Premier League history with an acrobatic bicycle kick at Goodison Park in November 2023.

However, it’s a very different story under Ruben Amorim and the 20-year-old is not really seen as suitable to the Portuguese’s preferred 3-4-2-1 formation he has stuck rigidly with since his appointment at Manchester United.

And while he has been used both as a No.10 and as a wing-back by Amorim, little has gone right for the Argentina international since the change of manager and the star once considered unsellable, was almost sold by United during the winter window when Napoli held lengthy talks over a deal.

At the time, Antonio Conte’s side were in the process of selling Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG for an initial €70m (£59.6m, $76.7m) and had earmarked Garnacho as their top choice to replace him.

However, with nether party budging from their pricing point – Napoli were offering £40m while United demanded £60m – a deal was ultimately called off.

Since then, Garnacho – who still has 17 goal contributions (nine scored, eight assists) from 47 appearances this season – has done little to convince Amorim he is worth keeping around. And with his form stagnating, Italian outlet Il Mattino now claims United are now willing to sell the star for some 33% less than initially quoted in the winter window.

And with United now open to letting him leave for a modest £40m (€46.9m, $51.5m) – a price slash of £20m, or 33%, from their original £60m (€70m, $77m) demands.

And revealing Napoli are back in the mix for his signing, Il Mattino writes: “[Antonio] Conte does not give up on Garnacho. He considers him to be a little crack, a little jewel. Manchester United could accept £40m. The offer that Auerelio De Laurentiis considers the right one? We’ll see in June.”

Garnacho thoughts on Napoli move as Scholes backs sale

It’s previously been stated that United could use Napoli’s interest in Garnacho as a bargaining chip in a potential move to sign Victor Osimhen, who will be allowed to leave the Serie A side this summer for a cut-price fee and with just a year left on his contract.

To that end, it was suggested Napoli were seeking a fee of around €75m for the striker, though it’s since been claimed they are willing to offer United a discount on that price to help facilitate a move to England ahead of rival interest from Juventus.

However, multiple sources this week have since stated that Ipswich’s Liam Delap is now United’s top target, with their prospects aided by the fact that his asking price will fall to £30m in the event of the Tractor Boys’ (now likely) relegation.

That said, a potential swap deal cannot be ruled out, with both sides seemingly willing to compromise on their valuations of their respective players.

Garnacho himself was said to be open to the possibility of moving to Italy in January and, with his situation at Old Trafford not improving, it is unlikely he will oppose the move again in the summer.

Meanwhile, Paul Scholes has backed United to cash in on both Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo this summer, with neither player fitting Amorim’s mould and with the club needing to generate revenue through player sales to fund their own rebuilding plans.

“It has to be a major concern,” Scholes told Premier League Productions of United’s hopes of spending big this summer.

“Where’s the money coming from for new signings? We saw those interviews with Sir Jim and they didn’t make for good reading.

“It doesn’t look like Ruben Amorim will get a war chest to go to war with. It doesn’t feel like that.

“I get the impression, and I could be wrong, but I think they might sell the two young players. I think they might sell Mainoo and Garnacho.

“Maybe they sell them this summer. The Mainoo one would hurt. They both would. Garnacho came later, but Mainoo has been at the club since he was a kid.

“He had a brilliant season last year, and it makes the academy system look bad if a player like him can’t make it and they have to sell him.

“I hope I’m wrong, I hope they don’t do that, but the noises I hear, it is a big concern.”

Garnacho and Mainoo might not be the only big names to leave this summer, either, after a fresh report also claimed Amorim has seen enough from Rasmus Hojlund and now has serious plans to sell the striker.

However, United may have a battle on their hands with it claimed that the Dane ‘does not want to leave’ and has been attempting to convince Amorim and Co he’s worthy of further chances.

In his place, United are very much understood to be looking to sign Delap, and their quest to land him has been aided by a big update from The Guardian over the fee Ipswich will be able to command for the England Under-21 striker this summer.

Elsewhere, United have been told to do all in their power to bring Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton to Old Trafford this summer, with Rio Ferdinand claiming the player would be the perfect addition to their engine room and has ‘Carrick-like’ qualities.

