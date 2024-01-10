Major Man Utd frustration as outcast digs heels in by rejecting moves to three different leagues

Manchester United will not be able to sell Anthony Martial this month because of the striker’s insistence on staying until his contract expires, a report has explained.

Martial is due to become a free agent at the end of the season, which makes this Man Utd’s last chance to make any money back by selling a player they invested a significant transfer fee in back in 2015.

They would still only receive a fraction of what they paid Monaco, but at least there have been some clubs willing to give them something.

For example, Martial has been linked with a move to Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig recently, with talk of a £7m offer.

However, The Athletic has now relayed a fatal blow to Man Utd’s hopes of selling Martial before they lose him for nothing.

According to the report, Martial does not want to change clubs this month and would rather make his next move as a free agent in the summer.

It has prompted him to reject not only Fenerbahce, but also Marseille in Ligue 1 and suitors in the Saudi Pro League that recently joined the race.

Man Utd deny receiving any offers for Martial anyway, but movement behind the scenes with the player and his entourage will not be worth following up by his suitors this month.

As a free agent, a wider range of options might be available to Martial, who will feel he still has something to offer at the age of 28 despite only scoring twice this season.

Erik ten Hag will simply have to try and get what he can out of Martial in what remains of his Man Utd career (which will definitely end this summer, despite there being an option to renew the Frenchman’s deal into 2025).

Man Utd still struggling for striker solution

Attacking areas have been something of a problem for Man Utd this season. The goals have dried up not just for Martial, but also for last season’s top scorer Marcus Rashford.

Furthermore, it is taking some time for summer signing Rasmus Hojlund to become effective, which has raised questions of if Man Utd need a more reliable centre-forward.

But if they can’t shift Martial, in theory it might damage their chances of securing a notable solution in January.

Martial has not been playing recently due to illness. But once he is ready again, he could have a few more appearances to add to his 317 for Man Utd.

He has scored 90 goals for the club, but has not developed into the player Man Utd maybe thought they would end up with.

Only in four of his nine seasons with the club has Martial scored double figures of goals, most recently back in 2019-20.

A loan spell with Sevilla in 2022 did little to revive his career; he has only scored 11 times since and has long since lost his place in the France national team.

Martial will need a clean break from Man Utd this year to start a new challenge, but that is now more likely to be in the summer than imminently.

