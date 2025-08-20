A player Manchester United are desperate to shift is the subject of rapidly advancing club-to-club talks, while a report also states personal terms are expected to be agreed.

Man Utd fully intend to sign a central midfielder before the September 1 deadline passes and if Ruben Amorim gets his way, a new goalkeeper will join too.

To ensure the Red Devils can sign the calibre of player they require, exits to free up both room in the squad and funds for further additions are required.

Today’s update regards Rasmus Hojlund who on the back of Man Utd signing Benjamin Sesko, is now surplus to requirements.

Hojlund was the subject of discussions between Man Utd and AC Milan. However, the serious thigh injury suffered by Romelu Lukaku has prompted Napoli to enter the frame with force.

Lukaku will miss at least three months of action and Napoli have fixed their gaze on Old Trafford for a replacement.

Reports in Italy originally claimed Napoli boss, Antonio Conte, had requested the signing of Joshua Zirkzee.

Fabrizio Romano subsequently revealed Man Utd have no intention of selling Zirkzee. Instead, it’s been reaffirmed Hojlund is the one they want out.

Club-to-club talks have taken place and according to reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, those discussions are now advancing. Furthermore, the expectation is Napoli will be able to agree personal terms with Hojlund too.

Di Marzio stated: “Napoli are pushing for Rasmus Højlund: they are working to bring the Manchester United striker to the Azzurri.

“Napoli is intensifying its contacts for Rasmus Højlund. After initial discussions, negotiations with Manchester United now appear to be in a more favourable phase for the Azzurri, who see a concrete opportunity to bring the Danish striker to Antonio Conte.

“Aurelio De Laurentiis’s club is pushing hard for a loan with an option to buy, confident that the player will give his approval to the offer, especially given the possibility of playing in the Champions League for Napoli.

“The former Atalanta player was left out of the squad for the match between the Red Devils and Arsenal, confirming his lack of centrality in Ruben Amorim’s project.”

Romano previously stated United are open to shifting Hojlund via an initial loan. The request put forward during discussions with Milan was a £5m loan fee and an option/obligation to buy worth around £35m-£40m.

