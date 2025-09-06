A former Manchester United star has torn into his old club for what he perceives to be their dereliction of duty regarding a major summer signing.

Man Utd’s four major first-team signings in the summer window were Senne Lammens, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko. Of that quartet, one is already coming under intense scrutiny.

Goalkeeper Lammens, 23, will battle with Andre Onana for starting spot after the international break. If Lammens wins that selection battle, he’ll face a trial by fire with Man Utd visiting Manchester City and then hosting Chelsea.

Lammens put up incredible numbers with Royal Antwerp in the Belgian top flight last year. He racked up the highest save percentage of all goalkeepers in Europe’s top 10 leagues last season (77.4%).

The giant Belgian also conceded roughly 18 goals FEWER than he would have been expected to concede based off his xG (expected goals) numbers.

However, his relative lack of experience with just a single full season of Belgian football under his belt has prompted sources far and wide to voice their concern.

The likes of Rio Ferdinand, Thibaut Courtois, Alan Shearer and The Athletic have all weighed in. The fact newly-promoted pair, Leeds United and Sunderland, swerved Lammens earlier in the summer doesn’t instil confidence either.

Now, former United stopper, Ben Foster, has launched a remarkable attack on the Red Devils when discussing Lammens.

Like so many before him, Foster suggested Lammens could struggle to cope with the weight and expectation of being Man Utd’s No 1 goalkeeper given his young age and inexperience.

However, Foster then took aim at the club for putting Lammens in this position and suggested United didn’t conduct proper and thorough analysis when assessing their transfer targets.

“Being a goalkeeper for United is the hardest goalkeeping position to play in world football,” said Foster on his Fozcast podcast (as cited by Goal). “You need someone with broad shoulders.

“I’ve watched a lot of videos of him [Lammens] on YouTube…and he looks on the eye test like he’s a competent goalkeeper. I’m yet to see what he’s like with the ball at his feet though and I think he’s a panic buy.

“United have probably always got some sort of list of goalkeepers that they look at and they keep tabs on.

“There will be scouts all over the world…but I don’t think they’ve done an in-depth analysis. A deadline day goalkeeper signing tells me that your club is desperate.”

How Senne Lammens will silence the doubters

Speaking to Man Utd’s official club media, Lammens explained how he intends to block out the noise and ensure he can rise to the occasion despite his inexperience and the overwhelming pressure placed on his shoulders.

”Before and after the game, I just write key words down and my thoughts a little bit,” Lammens said.

“Sometimes, if you don’t do that, it can be a lot going through your mind. It helps me with staying calm and staying in the moment a little bit, and not overreacting in situations.

“I write key words, trigger points. Maybe you’re playing a team who put a lot of pressure on and then you know you don’t have to think a lot during the games, so mentally you’re already ready, already prepared for the game and what it’s going to be like.

“So, when the game comes, you’re not going to be so surprised by it. I think that’s important.”

