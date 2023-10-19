Major Man Utd star finished, with January exit to UCL club on hugely unfavourable terms coming

Jadon Sancho has ‘officially’ been put up for sale by Manchester United, and a move to a Champions League contender is ‘likely’ despite their public denials, per multiple reports.

The Red Devils splashed out £73m to bring the England winger to Old Trafford back in 2021. However, the 23-year-old has failed to replicate the type of form he showed with Borussia Dortmund since moving to Manchester.

Indeed, Sancho’s 82 appearances for Man Utd have produced just 12 goals and six assists. In sharp contrast, Sancho’s final season at Dortmund by itself saw 16 goals scored and 20 assists provided.

Sancho is currently frozen out at Old Trafford on the back of a public spat with Erik ten Hag. A war of words regarding a perceived lack of application in training sparked the discontent on the back of Sancho’s omission from the squad to face Arsenal on September 3.

Sancho has been urged to help thaw the frosty relations by apologising to Ten Hag. The latest on Thursday morning even claimed some of United’s squad have begged Sancho to swallow his pride and say sorry.

However, there’s been no indication Sancho is willing to back down and as such, a parting of ways is coming.

According to the Mirror, Sancho has ‘officially’ been put up for sale by Man Utd. Club chiefs are now formulating plans to get Sancho off their books in January.

The report states Sancho’s transfer value has shrunk from the £73m Man Utd paid to around £40m. However, finding a permanent buyer in the winter window will be extremely difficult.

The report notes the player’s ‘well-documented disciplinary issues have put some clubs off moving for him.’

Sancho returning to Dortmund?

Nonetheless, there is one particular club who do appear willing to sign Sancho via the loan route – Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund chief Sebastien Kehl has publicly distanced the club from re-signing Sancho in January.

Kehl said earlier in October on the prospect of moving for Sancho: “It is not an issue at all at the moment.

“There is no contact. Nothing has been discussed or talked about. I was a bit surprised myself. We have enough options, at the moment we have a full squad.”

However, the Mirror as well as ESPN both state Dortmund’s public denials are merely a red herring.

ESPN provide the greater detail on Dortmund’s intentions, claiming the Bundesliga giant ‘are ready to offer Sancho an escape route’ in two-and-a-half months’ time.

Dortmund’s denials are acknowledged in the piece, though an ESPN source has claimed the club are interested in Sancho ‘if the financial parameters are right.’

A short-term loan until the end of the 2023/24 season is deemed the ‘most likely’ outcome. However, given Sancho’s colossal £300,000-a-week wages, Dortmund would ask Man Utd subsidise a sizeable portion of the salary.

As such, Man Utd would not only be denied the chance to recoup a fee for Sancho in the move, but they’d still be paying part of the player’s wages.

It’s a far from ideal scenario for Ten Hag and co, especially if they intend to spend in January. But with United seemingly determined to get Sancho out of Manchester by any means necessary, the Dortmund route could be walked.

