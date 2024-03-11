Major Man Utd star is finished with Ten Hag, as ‘secret’ summer transfer plan that’ll sting Ratcliffe emerges

A 'secret Sancho plan' is in the works that won't please Man Utd

The future of Jadon Sancho is coming to a crossroads once again amid claims he’ll reject the chance to play for Manchester United if Erik ten Hag remains in charge, while a ‘secret’ summer transfer plan is also being worked on behind the scenes, according to a report.

Sancho cost Man Utd £73m when plucked from Borussia Dortmund in the summer window of 2021. The England international had excelled in the Bundesliga, notching an incredible 76 goal contributions in the two seasons prior to his switch to Old Trafford.

However, Sancho, now 23, struggled to replicate that form back in England and has become something of a pariah at Man Utd.

Indeed, the player and his manager engaged in a public spat in the early stages of the 2023/24 season. Sancho was exiled from United’s first-team training and subsequently loaned back to Dortmund in the winter window.

There’s been little indication Sancho and Ten Hag will meet in the middle and put the past to one side. As such, the expectation is Man Utd will listen to offers for their winger in the summer.

However, with the future of Ten Hag coming under a cloud, there could be a way back for Sancho at United.

Ten Hag is under serious pressure and TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on March 1 that the Dutchman is already viewed as a ‘dead man walking’ by some within the club.

Securing a top-four finish could save Ten Hag’s skin, though some within the media – such as Gary Neville – believe a sack decision may already have been made.

Nevertheless, if Ten Hag does retain his job, a report from BILD claims Sancho would reject the chance to play for Man Utd next season.

In other words, Sancho seemingly has no plans to repair his broken relationship with Ten Hag who it’s claimed he blames for the downturn in his career.

‘Secret Sancho plan’ in the works

Another exile would do nothing to benefit Sancho or Man Utd. Indeed, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe now pulling the strings. the club’s new co-owner will hope to spend heavily in the summer window and selling Sancho – plus ridding the books of his high salary – would boost United’s spending power.

But with Sancho’s return to Dortmund thus far proving something of a damp squib, the report hints suitable permanent offers will be few and far between.

That could leave Sancho and Man Utd in limbo once again, though Dortmund are formulating a transfer plan of their own.

BILD state Dortmund chiefs are already working on a ‘secret Sancho plan’ to bring the winger back to the club until at least the summer of 2025.

That likely means they’d be on board with another loan, this time a year-long affair and not just six months.

A loan would do little to benefit United in the here and now, though if no permanent offers are received, it may prove a worthy compromise in the end.

Sancho is under contract at Old Trafford until 2026. As such, a loan spell for the 2024/25 season would put Sancho back in the shop window ahead of a potential sale in 2025.