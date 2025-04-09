Manchester United will listen to offers for a big-money buy who doesn’t want to leave, with a report detailing why Ruben Amorim’s patience has run out.

A huge summer transfer window awaits for Man Utd, with Amorim to be given his first real shot at overhauling an underperforming squad.

The Portuguese won’t be working with the same level of budget as the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City. As such, a handful of lucrative player sales will be required to ensure Amorim can start afresh with a squad more suited to his demands.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Casemiro all have the green light to leave. Others like Christian Eriksen and defensive pair Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof are expected to depart via free agency.

But according to a fresh update form GiveMeSport, a big-money star United signed less than two years ago can also leave.

It’s claimed Rasmus Hojlund – who cost £64m (rising to £72m through add-ons) when bought from Atalanta in 2023 – has approval to find a new club.

United are ‘open to offers’ for and ‘prepared to offload’ the Dane who has reportedly ‘failed to convince’ Amorim he’s a player worth keeping.

That’s despite the outlet claiming Hojlund does not want to leave and has been attempting to convince Amorim and Co he’s worthy of further chances.

Why Amorim has soured on Hojlund

Hojlund is United’s sixth most expensive signing of all time and enjoyed an encouraging first season at Old Trafford, notching 16 goals across all competitions.

However, his output has nosedived in season two, with the 22-year-old bagging just eight goals with less than two months remaining in the campaign.

At one point the striker even went 22 consecutive matches without scoring before finally ending his barren run with a goal against Leicester on March 16.

Understandably, GMS state Amorim has decided enough is enough and is reportedly on board with United’s decision to entertain offers.

Per the report, the United boss has determined the club’s lack of a quality striker who can be relied upon is actually ‘the most pressing concern’ of all the squad issues he’s inherited.

Man Utd are well known to be in the market for a new striker, with Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap recently soaring up United’s wanted list.

The striker’s release clause is set at a modest £40m, though it’s now emerged a deal can be struck for even less. Both Fabrizio Romano and the Guardian have confirmed Delap’s clause drops in value to £30m if Ipswich are relegated back to the Championship.

But rather than sign a new frontman like Delap who’ll compete with Hojlund, GMS are strong in the suggestion the new face will force the Dane out.

What’s more, the report even insisted that if a permanent solution cannot be found, then loan opportunities will be explored.

Loans have proven fruitful for United in recent years, with Mason Greenwood earning a move to Marseille on the back of impressing at Getafe.

Rashford (Aston Villa) and Antony (Real Betis) are both flying high in their respective loan deals this year and are doing United’s chances of securing sales a world of good.

Latest Man Utd news – Andre Onana vs Nemanja Matic gets spicy

In other news, Andre Onana has fired back at Nemanja Matic after a war of words between the pair boiled over.

Onana appeared to inadvertently suggest Man Utd will cruise past Matic’s club Lyon in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Matic took umbrage with Onana’s perceived disrespect, branding him “one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United’s history.”

Rather than de-escalate the situation, Onana took to social media to clap back, pointing to Matic’s entire five-year spell at United coming and going without the club lifting a major trophy.

The full war of words between the pair – who’ll take to the field against each other on Thursday night – can be read here.

QUIZ: Think you know Rasmus Hojlund? ⬇️