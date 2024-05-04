Major Man Utd star wants out despite Ten Hag sack; likely next club, asking price, deal structure all revealed

Jadon Sancho does not want to return to Manchester United even if Erik ten Hag is removed as manager, and two reporters have shed new light on where he’ll end up, for how much and in what guise.

The beginning of the end for Sancho at Old Trafford came when the winger engaged in a public spat with his manager way back in September.

Ten Hag excluded Sancho from his squad as well as first-team training and the £73m signing publicly hit back when claiming he was being scapegoated.

Neither man showed any real desire to mend fences and the end result was Sancho re-joining former club Borussia Dortmund on a six-month loan.

It had been reported Sancho would be open to returning to Man Utd in the event the under-fire Ten Hag were relieved of his duties.

However, according to Sky Germany’s Patrick Berger, not even Ten Hag’s dismissal can save Sancho’s career in Manchester.

Taking to X, Berger revealed that in lieu of Sancho’s firm exit stance, Man Utd are “preparing for his departure.”

Furthermore, Berger claimed talks between United and Dortmund will take place “soon.” Another loan is in Dortmund’s thinking, though it would contain an obligation to buy.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Sancho finished at Man Utd

Berger wrote: “Jadon Sancho does not want to return to Manchester United – regardless of whether Erik ten Hag remains in charge or not, sources telling.

“Man Utd preparing for his departure. But no price tag set yet by Man Utd.

“Jadon is happy to be with Borussia Dortmund and wants to stay. Borussia Dortmund exploring the possibility of a second loan deal – with obligation to buy, as the transfer fee for a permanent deal is probably going to be too high. Talks between clubs soon.”

But while Berger didn’t reveal Man Utd’s asking price, reporter Ben Jacobs did.

Also taking to X, the CBS Sports man stated Man Utd will command £50m when negotiating with Dortmund.

A sale of that size would represent a £23m loss for the Red Devils. Nonetheless, it would at least bring Sancho’s troubled time at Old Trafford to a satisfactory conclusion for all involved.

Jacobs stated: “Understand Man Utd would still expect around £50m for Jadon Sancho, the price quoted to Al-Ettifaq last summer when they enquired about a loan with obligation.”

PREM PREDICTIONS: Big Liverpool v Tottenham verdict; disagreement on tricky Man Utd trip; Arsenal, City cruise

Dortmund want Chelsea raid too, but can they afford both?

Dortmund have advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions League and hold a one-goal advantage after the first leg. They’ve also assured themselves of a place in next year’s UCL.

However, even success in Europe’s premier competition might not allow Dortmund to fork out £50m for Sancho in one go.

Furthermore, the German giant are also chasing a second deal for another loan player from the Premier League – Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen.

Maatsen’s deal with the Blues contains a release clause worth £35m. Dropping £85m on two players would be a tall order for Dortmund.

As such, they’re expected to either play hardball over the fees or attempt to cajole the English sides into accepting loan deals. The latter option is where the obligations to buy would come in.

Jacobs continued: “Dortmund want Sancho and Ian Maatsen, but even with Champions League guaranteed for next season a combined outlay for both of £85m is not seen as feasible.

“Maatsen has a £35m release clause. Dortmund and Chelsea are already in talks, with the German club hoping to avoid having to trigger the clause.”

DON’T MISS: ‘Sell and move on’ – Man Utd backed to axe major star who ‘doesn’t believe’ in Ratcliffe project