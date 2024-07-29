The reasons why Jadon Sancho WON’T join PSG despite claims of an agreement being struck have emerged, though Manchester United are closing in on summer signing No 3 after agreeing both the transfer fee and personal terms.

The Red Devils are determined to overhaul an underperforming squad and have already got signings number one (Joshua Zirkzee) and two (Leny Yoro) over the line.

Man Utd still hope to make several more additions, though a plethora of player exits are required if the club are to realise their full ambitions in the market.

Among those who could depart is winger Jadon Sancho despite the 24-year-old drawing a line under his spat with manager Erik ten Hag.

Sancho has been reintegrated back into the first-team mix at Man Utd on the back of an impressive six-month loan spell with Borussia Dortmund.

However, Man Utd are believed to be open to cashing in on Sancho if their demands are met. A £40m price tag has been mentioned, while new reports out of France point to a higher figure of €60m/£50m.

But of far more relevance than United’s elevated price tag is the claims out of France that Sancho and PSG have struck an ‘agreement in principle’ on personal terms.

The Ligue 1 giant have cash to splash on the back of seeing Kylian Mbappe and his colossal wages leave for Real Madrid.

However, according to reporter Ben Jacobs, Sancho to PSG isn’t a transfer that is likely to cross the line.

Sancho to PSG truths emerge

Explaining why, Jacobs put forward two reasons, with the first the fact claims Sancho and PSG have reached an agreement are wide of the mark.

Taking to X, Jacobs stated: “Still nothing meaningful between PSG and Jadon Sancho.

“Although true he’s a potential target, nothing has been agreed or advanced last week, despite rumours.”

Furthermore, PSG are currently working on three huge transfers and if successful on each front, there’d be very little left over to spend on Sancho.

PSG are closing in on the signing of Benfica midfielder Joao Neves. The Portuguese has agreed personal terms with PSG and is expected to complete a €70m move that will also see a PSG player move to Benfica as a makeweight.

Elsewhere, PSG are chasing Rennes’ €60m-rated Desire Doue and remain intent on signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Napoli are willing to sell Osimhen to PSG and the Nigerian frontman is fully prepared to join PSG. However, talks regarding the transfer fee have not yielded a breakthrough thus far.

Given PSG could be committing to well in excess of €200m if signing Neves, Doue and Osimhen, a Sancho move too looks highly unlikely.

Man Utd to sign Noussair Mazraoui

Elsewhere, Man Utd are closing in on making Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui their third summer signing.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Mazraoui, 26, has agreed personal terms with Man Utd.

Furthermore, the Guardian state United have also agreed on the transfer fee with Bayern Munich. They noted the fee United will pay is in the £15m-£20m range.

TEAMtalk’s own sources indicate the Morocco international will be handed a three-year contract with a club option for a fourth season.

With personal terms and the transfer fee both sealed, a move is clearly there for the making. However, one hurdle Man Utd must clear before completing the move is offloading the player Mazraoui will replace – Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Ironically enough, Wan-Bissaka’s likeliest next club are the team who had initially hoped to sign Mazraoui – West Ham.

The Hammers agreed a deal with Bayern, though Mazraoui put the move on ice when heavily favouring a switch to Old Trafford instead.

As such, West Ham’s deal collapsed and Julen Lopetegui’s side have turned their attention to Wan-Bissaka instead.

The Man Utd man is valued around the £15m mark and his move to the capital would pave the way for Mazraoui to join the Red Devils.

