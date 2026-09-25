Major Man Utd positional change ON as star makes big promise to fix Carrick headache

Michael Carrick has been handed an immediate and welcome solution to Manchester United’s ongoing left-back issues, with one of the club’s more versatile stars insisting he is happier playing there, while TEAMtalk can confirm the club’s plans to sign a young Belgian there in the January window.

The Red Devils went into this summer’s transfer window with the primary objective of bolstering their midfield options – a mission they completed with the combined £155m (€180m, $205m) signings of Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba.

However, they did so at the expense of strengthening other areas of weakness in Carrick’s squad, with a new left-back and another striker also seen as an ideal.

The lack of cover at left-back is certainly a concern: experienced star Luke Shaw has something of a checkered past when it comes to staying fit, and the extra workload on his shoulders owing to United’s return to the Champions League, means the club are already asking a lot of the 31-year-old to play every game this season.

Predictably, Shaw has already succumbed to a knock this season.

Carrick will no doubt look to the January market to fix what has already become a problem position for him this season, and plans in the meantime to override the issue by using the likes of Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot, potentially Baleba and also Patrick Dorgu out of position.

Now the latter of those has stepped forward and made it clear he prefers to operate as a left-back and is more than happy to switch from his now-customary attacking left-wing role…

DON’T MISS: Liverpool rocked as Man Utd sign new Nani in potential seven-figure deal

Dorgu wants to become Man Utd’s left-back

Having joined United as a left wing-back in a £25m deal from Lecce in February 2025, the Denmark international was initially seen as the ideal left-sided solution to then-boss Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

Once Carrick was sworn in as his replacement, Dorgu naturally evolved further forward and looked to have found a new home there as good results flowed under the interim tenure of the 44-year-old.

However, Dorgu has now come clean about his desire to make the left-back position his own during an interview with the Danish media.

“I’d prefer to have one fixed position. It makes things easier to work on during training. But many players today can play multiple positions,” Dorgu told Danish outlet Tipsbladet.

“I just want to be on the pitch, regardless of the position. I started my professional career as a left-back, so that feels most natural to me, but I can also play the attacking roles I do at United.”

Dorgu has already made six appearances this season, claiming two assists, and he knows that wherever he chooses to play, competition for places will always be tough at Old Trafford.

“There is stiff competition for places from talented players.

“There’s a left-back (Shaw) who has been at United for 12 years. And then there’s Rashford, who has just returned from Barcelona, where he performed well.

“We also have [Matheus] Cunha, who performed well during the months I was injured. So, there are three really good players who have done well in the Premier League.

“It’s a challenge, but competing against such good players is also what can make me a better footballer. I can learn from them, and when I get the chance, I need to show the coach that he can rely on me.”

While a January move for Lewis Hall now looks out of the question – the Newcastle man has all but ruled out an exit with a strongly worded interview this week – TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal some headway has been made on an alternative.

And according to our sources, United are continuing to keep close tabs on Belgian international left-back Joaquin Seys, with the Club Brugge defender remaining on the club’s radar after impressing their recruitment team.