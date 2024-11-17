Major star ready to quit Man Utd, as ‘unbearable’ pressure sparks Juventus link-up

Why Joshua Zirkzee is ‘open’ to leaving Manchester United so soon after arriving has been revealed, with a report also detailing how and when the striker could return to Italy by joining Juventus.

Zirkzee joined Man Utd from Bologna last summer and while it’s still early days, the Dutchman has struggled to justify his £36.5m price tag so far.

According to a fresh update from Calciomercato, Zirkzee is already ‘open to a change of scenery.’ Explaining why, it was stated ‘the pressure in Manchester is becoming unbearable’ for the frontman.

As such, an early return to Serie A is reportedly on the cards and a reunion with Thiago Motta is being eyed. Motta – now manager of Juventus – previously managed Zirkzee at Bologna.

It’s stated Zirkzee is being targeted as a potential replacement for Dusan Vlahovic in the summer of 2025.

Vlahovic’s contract expires in 2026 and Juventus could cash in at season’s end if the Serbian doesn’t put pen to paper on a new deal.

A loan containing an obligation to buy is the mode of transfer Juventus would seek for Zirkzee.

Zirkzee out, Gyokeres in?

Numerous other outlets in Italy have also reported on the possibility of Zirkzee returning to Serie A in 2025.

Tuttosport are among them, with the publication stating new Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim does not view Zirkzee as an ‘adequate’ striker.

They also declared Juventus’ transfer operation for the Dutch striker ‘has begun’ and Zirkzee’s £105,000-a-week wages are not viewed as an obstacle that would prevent a loan agreement.

Zirkzee’s future will continue to be a hot topic for as long as he struggles to make the grade in the Premier League. His match-winning goal against Fulham on opening day remains the only time he’s found the net since joining Man Utd.

What’s more, growing links between Man Utd and Sporting CP hitman, Viktor Gyokeres, has put Zirkzee’s slow start under the microscope.

Amorim has insisted he won’t raid his former club for any of their finest assets in January. The gloves will come off from next summer and beyond, however, and Gyokeres’ potential arrival at Old Trafford could push Zirkzee out.

Latest Man Utd news

Elsewhere, Football Insider state Man Utd have zero intention of selling left-back Harry Amass to Aston Villa.

Unai Emery’s side are sizing up the talented defender, though Man Utd will reject any approaches.

In other news, Amorim has confirmed his coaching staff at Old Trafford, with Carlos Fernandes, Emanuel Ferro, Adelio Candido, Jorge Vital and former Liverpool and Arsenal man Paulo Barreira all joining from Sporting.

Finally, Corriere dello Sport claim Zirkzee isn’t the only United player in Juventus’ sights.

Centre-back Harry Maguire is also on their radar ahead of the January window after defenders Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal suffered long-term injuries.

Assessment by Nathan Egerton

Zirkzee made a dream start to his United career, coming off the bench to score a winner against Fulham in front of the Stretford End on his debut.

But he’s been unable to build on that start, and has failed to find the net in any of his 16 appearances that have followed.

The 6ft 4in striker has a languid style and likes to play at his own pace and has clearly struggled with the speed and intensity of Premier League football.

“Go watch Zirkzee play in the Premier League and tell me if he seems like the same player we admired in Bologna: in Italy he did what he wanted, in England he doesn’t even have time to think about the play before the ball is stolen from him,” Fabio Capello said.

Despite his height, he’s not a physical presence and most notably failed to win any of his 10 ground and aerial duels in the 3-0 defeat against Liverpool.

The 23-year-old – who describes himself as a ‘9.5’ – also lacks a killer instinct in the penalty area and has missed four big chances in the Premier League this season.

There have been flashes of quality in his link-up play outside the box and a front two with both Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund may get the best out of the Netherlands international.

He also needs to be surrounded by players that are comfortable with the ball at their feet, which will allow him to showcase his technical abilities.