Michael Carrick remains a strong candidate to become the next permanent Manchester United manager

Manchester United’s pursuit of their next permanent manager is shaping up to be far more nuanced than previous appointments, and TEAMtalk understands that any move for Michael Carrick will not be based purely on results.

Our insider Graeme Bailey has spoken to sources at Old Trafford following Monday’s 2-1 defeat to Leeds United, a result which marked Carrick’s first home loss since taking charge of Manchester United in January.

In light of that loss, questions have been raised in some sections of the media on the 44-year-old’s suitability for the job in the long term and amid claims that INEOS are to ready to open talks with a top-class alternative in the form of Julian Nagelsmann.

Despite that setback, United remain third in the table and firmly on course for a top-five finish, which would secure qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

And crucially, insiders say the club’s thinking goes far beyond the league table.

“United have learnt some lessons here,” Bailey revealed. “Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s appointment was almost solely based on results, whilst Ruben Amorim came on the crest of his reputation.

“When you speak to United and people within the club, they have garnered so much respect for Carrick and his team in terms of how they have managed the club, not just the first team.

“Players and staff alike have been truly bowled over by his tenure – the way he operates is hugely impressive.”

That internal backing is already having a tangible impact.

TEAMtalk understands that Carrick has been heavily involved in early planning for the summer transfer window, with recruitment strategies being shaped around his tactical approach and long-term vision. While his system is not as radical as Amorim’s back-three structure, it is seen as sustainable and aligned with the current squad profile.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd told to ‘never pick’ £50m man again as Roy Keane destroys star for ‘non-existent display’ v Leeds

Next Man Utd manager: INEOS ignoring outside noise on Carrick

Importantly, United insist that no final decision has yet been made, and sources indicate that remains the case.

The club have continued to assess multiple candidates, with some emerging into contention largely due to the benchmark Carrick has set during his interim spell.

However, it does need stressing that the broader context of his work has not gone unnoticed internally.

“Yes, they have lost to Leeds,” Bailey added. “But let’s not forget where this squad was. You could argue, and I would, that Carrick has actually overachieved with this group.

“And thankfully United are not listening to outside noise, the United media pool of former players who more opinions then medals even for those who played under Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Let’s not forget Gary Neville, for instance, his massive backing of Amorim’s appointment. Personally, I think some of the comments about Carrick have been massively condescending at best. I think he is the best and right man for United, he has matured and learnt so much from his time at Middlesbrough – where he did a very good job.

“But as United insist, it is not his job yet.”

With Champions League qualification within touching distance and dressing-room support firmly behind him, Carrick’s case is no longer just about results – it is about leadership, structure and long-term fit.

And this time, Manchester United appear determined to get that decision right…

Man Utd up ante for Sunderland standout; first summer deal nears

Meanwhile, sources can reveal Manchester United are considering an ambitious move for a Sunderland maestro, but face serious competition with four Premier League rivals also keen on a deal.

Elsewhere, United have edged closer to signing a top Bournemouth star after it was reported that the player in question had cooled on a transfer abroad.

In other news, a rarely-spotted United star is not expected to play for the club again after a summer switch back to his home country took a GIANT step forward.

And finally, United have been handed a transfer setback after Fabrizio Romano revealed a target’s love for Real Madrid’.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.