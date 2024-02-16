Manchester United are stepping up their pursuit of Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel, with the Red Devils reportedly in contact over a potential summer deal.

Man Utd revamped their centre-forward ranks last summer by signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for an initial £64million, rising to £72m. After a slow start, Hojlund has exploded into form recently and his record now stands at 11 goals from 29 appearances.

Despite the big-money signing of Hojlund, Man Utd still need to add another striker to their ranks in the next transfer window. Anthony Martial will finally leave Old Trafford when his contract expires in the summer, leaving Hojlund as the only recognised striker in the squad.

New Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to bring in another young, exciting forward who can provide cover and competition for Hojlund, while also reducing the pressure on the Dane’s shoulders.

Man Utd have considered moves for up-and-coming strikers Joshua Zirkzee and Benjamin Sesko, who play for Bologna and RB Leipzig respectively. But on December 12, it emerged that Man Utd are also big fans of 18-year-old Tel.

Out of Zirkzee, Sesko and Tel, it seems the Red Devils have opted to go after the latter. As per Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Man Utd have ‘made contact’ with Bayern to try and strike a deal for the teenager.

Two unnamed Premier League sides have made ‘enquiries’ to see if they can capture Tel, but it is Man Utd who are ‘very interested’ and leading the charge.

When Man Utd’s interest in the France U21 international was revealed, it was thought that they would sign him on an initial loan. But Plettenberg now states that a permanent move is now on the cards.

Man Utd target must make big decision

Tel is now facing a huge decision on his future. He ‘wants to become a Bayern legend’ but knows that will be difficult. Harry Kane is firmly ahead of Tel in the striker pecking order, forcing the latter to operate as a left winger for much of the campaign.

If Bayern chiefs cannot promise Tel that he will eventually become a regular starter at the Allianz Arena, then he will push to leave in the summer. And this will play right into Man Utd’s hands.

It will be interesting to see how much Man Utd open the bidding for Tel at. The fact his Bayern contract runs until June 2027 puts Bayern in a strong negotiating position, while transfermarkt put the attacker’s value at £43m.

£43m is a lot of money for a player of Tel’s age, although the big expenditure on Hojlund has shown that a deal like that can be worth it.

Tel is not the only Bayern star Man Utd have been linked with, as they are also keeping tabs on Joshua Kimmich as he prepares to enter the final year of his contract.

Kimmich would be a fantastic addition to Man Utd’s midfield as he is a truly elite player when on top form, though it will be tough for Ratcliffe to win that particular transfer race. The Germany ace is also of interest to Barcelona, Man City, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

