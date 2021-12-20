Man Utd have ‘put in a call’ as they look to sign Edinson Cavani’s replacement from South America, according to reports.

Cavani, 34, has been at Old Trafford since October 2020. He has proven to be a huge hit with the Man Utd fans, after helping the club to reach the Europa League final last season.

But Cavani’s place in the team has been under threat ever since Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival this summer. The Uruguayan’s season has also been hampered by injuries, limiting him to just eight appearances and one goal.

The striker could leave Manchester in January as Barcelona close in. Xavi needs a new goalscorer after Sergio Aguero had to retire, and Cavani has reportedly accepted Barca’s proposal to join.

That could see the Red Devils move for a known Tottenham and Aston Villa target once the transfer window re-opens.

Metro, citing Argentine newspaper Ole, claim 21-year-old Julian Alvarez is on their radar. The terrific centre-forward was in brilliant form as River Plate won the Argentine league title in November – his record stood at 18 goals and seven assists from 21 matches.

The report claims Man Utd have ‘put in a call’ as they look to bring the starlet to the Premier League.

They were made aware of River Plate’s desperation to keep Alvarez around for one more season. However, the South American giants could do business early if his £17million release clause is met.

Ralf Rangnick’s side will need to complete a deal in early January as that fee rises to £21m in the final 10 days of the window.

Tottenham and Villa will put up a fight, as will Spanish outfit Atletico, but United could move in to land the impressive Alvarez this winter.

Rangnick to ‘relaunch’ Man Utd star’s career

Meanwhile, Rangnick likes the look of United right-back Diogo Dalot and will attempt to ‘relaunch’ his career, according to reports.

Sport Witness, citing reports in Italy, claim the 22-year-old will not be sold to Roma or Borussia Dortmund.

Rangnick reckons he can thrive as an attacking outlet in the 4-2-2-2 formation he is imposing.

It’s unclear where this leaves Englishman Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The star has often been found lacking in forward areas and could now face a spell on the sidelines.

Dalot’s emergence could also see United drop out of the race for Kieran Trippier. The 31-year-old has long been in their sights but could now join Newcastle instead.

