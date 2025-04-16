Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford was one of Aston Villa’s standout performers against Paris Saint-Germain and a report has revealed the Red Devil’s plans for the forward.

Villa’s loan agreement means that they have the option to sign the 27-year-old permanently for £40m, but there is speculation over whether they will trigger the buy clause.

Rashford has notched three goals and six assists in 15 appearances for Villa so far and provided an excellent assist in Villa’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against PSG on Tuesday night, which they lost 5-4 on aggregate.

According to GiveMeSport, Man Utd ‘will attempt to find a buyer for Rashford if Villa decide against signing him.

The report claims that Rashford’s form since making a mid-season loan move ‘has not altered Ruben Amorim’s stance.’

The manager will ‘NOT offer Rashford a route back into the first-team picture if he returns to Old Trafford at the end of the season.’ If another buyer emerges, his Man Utd career is effectively over.

Another key aspect to Man Utd’s ‘final decision’ on Rashford is the fact that they are keen to get his £225,000 per week wages, which Villa are currently paying 75 percent of, off the books for good.

Rashford won’t be short of offers if he leaves Aston Villa

Amid this latest update regarding Man Utd’s plans for Rashford, Villa manager Unai Emery has also shed light on his view of the situation.

“It (signing him in the summer) is difficult to plan now,” the Spaniard said. “He’s feeling comfortable and better. (On Tuesday) he played a fantastic match.

“If he’s happy, we are happy. Then, of course, it depends on the circumstances and what happens in the next weeks, and (what we have) in the next year as well.”

As we have previously reported and later backed up by Fabrizio Romano, Villa are unlikely to make a final decision on whether to sign Rashford until the season’s end.

Rashford is not expected to be short of offers if he doesn’t join Villa permanently, however. TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has previously reported that he is keen to test himself abroad and Barcelona are keeping tabs on his situation.

Rashford has other suitors in the Premier League, too, with Crystal Palace reportedly keen to bring him to Selhurst Park in what would be a statement signing for the Eagles.

The England international certainly has the quality to play at the highest level when in top form, so it will be interesting to see how he performs for Villa in what remains of the campaign.

