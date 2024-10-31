‘Make or break’ for big-name Man Utd star, with three players key to Ten Hag sack

Ally McCoist believes this season is a pivotal one for Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford, while the pundit has also reacted to speculation that Erik ten Hag feels particularly let down by three big Old Trafford names.

Ten Hag was sacked on Monday following the controversial 2-1 loss to West Ham United which left Man Utd sitting 14th in the Premier League. Ten Hag managed to keep his job over the summer and during the last international break, but this was one defeat too many.

Ruben Amorim is poised to take over from the Dutchman, with the Sporting CP boss having agreed a contract to join United.

Amorim has a huge task on his hands to get United within touching distance of the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

However, the 39-year-old will fancy his chances as he is one of the best young coaches around. Amorim will also have an expensive squad at his disposal, full of stars who were underperforming with Ten Hag but still possess great potential.

One way Amorim can fire United up the table – and get the club’s fans swiftly on board – is to help Rashford shine once again.

McCoist thinks the winger needs to knuckle down and get back to his brilliant best, regardless of the managerial rumours.

“It’s make or break time for Marcus, it really is,” he said on talkSPORT.

“You can talk about managers coming in, whether it’s [Jose] Mourinho, [Louis] van Gaal, Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] or Ten Hag.

“Never mind the manager, just go and play, go and put in a level of performance yourself. If he asks you to do a job, go and do it.”

Rashford’s unpredictable form is an issue that defined the puzzling Ten Hag era. He was on fire during the Dutchman’s first season at Old Trafford, registering 30 goals in 56 games, but has managed just 12 goals in 57 appearances in the two seasons since.

Ten Hag has ‘every right’ to be angry with trio – McCoist

According to reports on Tuesday, Rashford is one of three players who contributed to Ten Hag’s exit, as the manager felt ‘let down’ by their sub-par performances.

The other two players involved are vastly experienced midfielder Casemiro and expensive flop Antony.

When asked about Ten Hag being frustrated with the trio, McCoist said: “He’s got every right to, has he not? I don’t think they’ve performed.

“He [Casemiro] is a little bit like [Raphael] Varane, it just hasn’t really worked out at all.”

On £86m winger Antony, McCoist added: “How can you possibly [spend]… what was it? £90m? I just don’t see it.

“It gets to the stage, you watch the lad and you’re willing him to do well. You want him to do well, you want him to relieve a bit of pressure on himself and do well but I’m not seeing it.”

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Antony and Casemiro are both at risk of being sold next year as Amorim does not plan on using them regularly.

Rashford is more likely to stay as he is a homegrown player and Amorim will try to reignite his top-class form. But TEAMtalk has previously revealed that Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Marseille are all keeping tabs on the England star just in case he becomes available to sign.

Meanwhile, reports claim Ten Hag missed out on some key transfer targets at United, despite being backed with plenty of spending.

He was hopeful of reuniting with ex-Ajax stars Ryan Gravenberch and Jurrien Timber at United.

United could not strike deals for the pair, though, which saw them join Liverpool and Arsenal respectively.

Instead, Ten Hag was forced to settle with the captures of Mason Mount and Lisandro Martinez.

Elsewhere, ex-United assistant coach Mike Phelan has reacted to the club’s pursuit of Amorim.

“We will find all the positives if you’re successful, usually, wherever they are but the Premier League is a monster,” he said.

“It is a completely different environment and a lot of managers have found that difficult. Even the best managers have found it difficult and hard to operate in that arena.”

When asked about Amorim’s priorities at United, Phelan added: “The group of players that he’s got and he’s inheriting, that’s an important thing. He’s got to do his homework on them, he knows that results haven’t been great.

“But, I also think for Manchester United and a coach’s point of view, he has to create some sort of performance, an identity on the football field. Who are they? What are they going to be under this coach?

“That has to be a relatively immediate effect – it has to show itself quickly because that’s what he’ll get judged on pretty early. Then he can build from there, if he’s got some money left of course.”

