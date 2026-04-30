Manchester United are plotting a raid on West Ham United, with Malick Diouf firmly on their radar as they look to bring in a new left-back, according to reports.

The Red Devils are seeking more competition for Luke Shaw and the injury-prone Patrick Dorgu. With Tyrell Malacia failing to force his way into Michael Carrick’s plans, he is set to leave Old Trafford at the season’s end.

West Ham have endured a torrid campaign and are locked in a relegation battle, sitting two points above the drop zone with just four games remaining.

But Diouf, who joined the Hammers for £22million last summer, has been one of the club’s best performers, having impressed with his pace and ability to provide dangerous crosses, notching five assists in the league so far.

According to talkSPORT, the ‘standout’ West Ham star is a target for Man Utd, with Michael Carrick’s side ‘interested’ in Diouf ahead of the summer window.

The report claims there is ‘no indication’ of a price tag for the 18-time capped Senegalese international as yet, because ‘a lot depends on the relegation battle.’

Diouf is under contract until 2030, but should West Ham go down, he could be one of several stars who depart the London Stadium this summer, and Man Utd appear poised to strike.

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West Ham could be forced to sell Man Utd target

Man Utd have reasons to be hopeful of a deal for Diouf even if West Ham stay up, as he is not one of the players the Hammers have unequivocally ruled out a sale of this summer.

TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update earlier today how West Ham are determined to rebuff any offers for Jarrod Bowen, Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville – despite all three generating significant interest.

It’s worth noting that Diouf himself has indicated previously that he’d be willing to leave West Ham if the right opportunity was to emerge.

“Ideally, I see myself at a top club, among the five best in the world,” the 21-year-old said in an interview last November.

“I think I have the potential to get there through hard work.

“And I hope, God willing, to achieve that. I’ve only been playing professionally for two years, so I’m remaining patient.”

Whether Man Utd are among the ‘five best’ clubs in the world right now is something you could debate – but it will be interesting to see if they formalise their interest in Diouf with an offer in the summer.

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