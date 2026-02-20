Manchester United are planning to raid Newcastle United and bring one of their top stars to Old Trafford in the summer of 2026, according to a report, which has claimed interest from Bayern Munich, too.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on February 3, 2026, that Man Utd plan to spend £200million on new players in the summer transfer window, should interim-manager Michael Carrick guide the Red Devils to the top four of the Premier League table this season and get the club back into the Champions League.

Making key signings for midfield this summer is at the top of the agenda for Man Utd, but the Red Devils have been linked with defenders, too.

Tyler Fredricson, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt are the centre-back options for Carrick at the moment.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd want to hand Maguire a new contract, with the Englishman himself keen on extending his stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer, even if that means taking a pay cut.

Sports Boom has acknowledged that Maguire could stay at Man Utd, but the news outlet has claimed that the Red Devils still have an interest in signing Malick Thiaw from Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

The headline in the report has noted that Man Utd and Bayern Munich ‘plot moves’ for Thiaw, who joined Newcastle from AC Milan in the summer of 2025 for £35million (€40m, $47.2m) and is under contract at the Magpies until the summer of 2029.

According to the report, Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, ‘want to revamp at the back as they look to bridge the gap and make themselves title contenders once again’.

Man Utd reportedly view the Germany international central defender as ‘the future of the Red Devils’ defence’.

However, a potential return to Germany and play for Bayern could be ‘tempting’ for the 24-year-old.

Thiaw has made 39 appearances for Newcastle so far this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist in the process.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Barcelona raid, Jadon Sancho future

Meanwhile, Man Utd have taken a shine to a Barcelona left-back, but the defender himself is not keen on leaving last season’s LaLiga winners.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, what Jadon Sancho plans to do at the end of the season, with the winger currently on loan at Aston Villa from Man Utd at the moment.

And finally, Graeme Bailey has revealed the steps that Man Utd have taken to convince a Brazilian sensation to move to Old Trafford.