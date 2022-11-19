Man City ace clarifies ‘weird’ Ronaldo, Fernandes dynamic, as Man Utd debacle leaves Portugal teammate incensed

Bernardo Silva grew increasingly frustrated at Man Utd problems overshadowing Portugal’s preparation for the World Cup, and clarified claims there’s a frosty dynamic between Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

Ronaldo has been the name on everyone’s lips all week following his tell-all interview with TalkTV’s Piers Morgan. Ronaldo deployed a scorched earth policy when attacking Manchester United, its owners, executives, the culture among younger players, former teammates and pundits alike.

The common consensus is there’s no way back for Ronaldo at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have employed lawyers to sue Ronaldo for an alleged breach of contract, while steps have already been taken to terminate his contract.

Manager Erik ten Hag called upon the club’s hierarchy to ditch Ronaldo with the Dutchman refusing to ever select Ronaldo again.

The fall-out from such an explosive interview has bled over into the World Cup preparations, especially in the Portugal camp.

A video showing Ronaldo greeting United teammate Bruno Fernandes was, in some people’s eyes, received coldly by the latter.

Fernandes later moved to allay any murmurings of discontent in the Portugal camp, though journalists are nothing if not persistent.

During a recent press conference, Portugal playmaker and Man City ace, Bernardo Silva, was repeatedly asked about what’s transpired in the red half of Manchester.

“The news that comes from England has nothing to do with the national team, so I won’t say anything. It doesn’t concern me, it concerns Cristiano,” said Bernardo (via the Mirror). “I don’t have to comment.

“It’s a matter for Cristiano, I’m not a Manchester United player and even if I was I would not answer that, because we’re in the national team so I’m not going to talk about it.”

Silva clarifies Ronaldo, Fernandes dynamic

On the apparent frosty relationship between Ronaldo and Fernandes – two guaranteed starters for Portugal – Silva stressed such claims of a “weird” environment between the two are overblown.

“I don’t see any weird environment between Cristiano and Bruno,” added Silva.

“It’s something that belongs to Cristiano. It’s a personal matter and I don’t see a big deal out of it. There’s no weird environment.

“It’s a shame we’ve only been talking about this when we have a World Cup to play. I don’t see a big issue.”

Despite attempting to put the matter to bed, the Man City maestro continued to be asked about the Ronaldo fall-out.

Man Utd saga won’t go away

An increasingly irked Silva continued: “It has nothing to do with the national team, it’s his issue, it has nothing to do with me or the national team.

“It’s a question about Cristiano, I’m not a Manchester United player, and even if I were, I wouldn’t answer

“I have nothing to do with that, we’re in the national team, focused on our games. Not on Cristiano and not on his club.

“It’s a situation with his club. I see him motivated and focused on the national team like all of us.

“You only talk about it in press conferences when Portugal has a World Cup to play. I don’t understand your persistence on this subject, because there is nothing.”

Portugal have a long wait to get their World Cup campaign underway, meaning the Ronaldo saga will continue to fester away for the time being. Their opening fixture isn’t until 4pm UK time on Thursday, November 24.

Fernando Santos’ side square off against Ghana and could come up against the likes of Darwin Nunez and Son Heung-min when they play Uruguay and South Korea to round out the group.

