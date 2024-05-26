Man Utd, Man City competing to sign ‘hot striker’ who’s perfect for the Ratcliffe revolution

Man Utd and Man City are keen on Amin Chiakha

Manchester United and Manchester City want to bolster their ranks with talented youngsters this summer and are reportedly targeting the same exciting striker.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to turn Old Trafford into the best place to develop hot prospects and the Cityzens have a history of signing players with high potential.

A fresh report from Tipsbladet suggests that the Manchester rivals are ‘in the picture’ to sign FC Copenhagen star Amin Chiakha this summer.

The 18-year-old joined the Danish club’s youth system from Sundby BK in 2017 and has been part of their under-19 side since March 2023.

Chiakha has been in fine form for Copenhagen U19 this season, scoring 24 goals and registering three assists, including eight goals and two assists from nine UEFA Youth League matches.

His performances have ‘caught the attention’ of several top European sides, ‘including Man Utd and Man City.’

A bidding war could take place between the two sides for the young forward in the coming weeks as a result.

READ MORE: Man Utd turn attention to Chelsea, Arsenal linked Prem defender as alternative to Everton star

Man Utd, Man City chasing superb young forward

Chiakha has interest from Ajax and Juventus but the report says that Man Utd and Man City cannot be ruled out of the race.

The forward is also being chased by clubs in Germany, the Netherlands and France, but the report hasn’t revealed the names of these teams.

The Premier League duo will therefore have to move quickly to secure his signature.

Chiakha only has 12 months remaining on his Copenhagen contract, meaning he could be signed for a relatively low fee.

He faced Man Utd twice in the UEFA Youth League this season, scoring the late equaliser in the 2-2 draw in Denmark.

Tipsbladet describe Chiakha is one of the ‘great talents’ at Copenhagen, and amid interest from several clubs, they ‘will do their best’ to retain him.

If they are unable to tie him down to a new contract, it seems inevitable he will join a top European club in the coming months.

DON’T MISS: Erik ten Hag sack: Bruno Fernandes comes out swinging in staunch defence of Man Utd boss