Man City to torch much-needed Man Utd transfer; Arsenal, West Ham boosted in race for LaLiga star

Man Utd could miss out on Miguel Gutierrez due to Man City

Manchester United have made signing a new left-back one of their priorities for the summer and Girona star Miguel Gutierrez is among their top targets.

Reports suggest that Arsenal and West Ham are also interested in the defender, so there could be a battle for his services in the coming weeks.

Man Utd duo Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have struggled with injuries this term, which has forced Erik ten Hag to play the likes of Diogo Dalot and Sofyan Amrabat out of position at left-back.

Signing Gutierrez therefore makes good sense for the Red Devils, and the fact he’s only 22 means he fits in with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s plan to focus on signing young talents.

The talented full-back left Real Madrid to join Girona in 2022 and he has quickly become one of the most important players at the club.

Gutierrez has made 35 appearances in total this season, scoring one goal and making eight assists in the process.

He is a key reason why Girona are enjoying the best campaign in their history and sit in third place in the LaLiga table.

Man City’s Girona connection could scupper Man Utd move

According to GIVEMESPORT, Man Utd have been keeping close tabs on Gutierrez for some time and are seriously considering a summer bid for him.

As mentioned, Arsenal and West Ham are also interested in the talented defender, so a switch to the Premier League could be on the cards for him.

Real Madrid did retain 50% of his economic rights when they sold him and also included an €8m (£6.8m) buyback clause in his contract, however.

Los Blancos could, therefore, opt to trigger that clause and flip him for an instant profit. It seems unlikely they’d try and integrate him into the first team given the expected arrival of Alphonso Davies.

For a sale to another club like Man Utd, reports suggest that Gutierrez will cost around £30m.

GIVEMESPORT note, however, that Manchester City‘s influence over Girona given their common ownership by City Football Group, may make it difficult for the Red Devils to recruit the Spain under-21 international.

Man Utd still look set to try and lure the left-back away from the Spanish club regardless, but Arsenal and West Ham reportedly hold an advantage in the race due to this factor.

