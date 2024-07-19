Manchester United and Manchester City are big admirers of Benfica midfielder Joao Neves but are set to miss out on him this summer, per reports.

The 19-year-old is considered one of the most exciting young talents in Europe and a host of top clubs have been keeping an eye on his situation.

Neves has already nailed down a consistent spot in Benfica’s starting XI, having made 55 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring three goals and making two assists.

As previously reported, both Man Utd and Man City have been considering offers for the teenager but his €120m (£100.7m) release clause has made things difficult.

Fresh reports from Portugal claim that Neves will NOT leave Benfica for the Premier League, but a switch to Paris Saint-Germain is on the cards.

The French giants have lodged a bid of €70m (£59m) and Man Utd have allegedly matched that offer, both of which Benfica have rejected.

However, the player’s mind is made up and it’s claimed he’s ‘snubbing Man Utd as well as Man City.’

The report claims Neves ‘is not considering’ offers from the Premier League clubs as he ‘only wants to play for PSG,’ with the offer of a ‘huge salary’ tempting him.

Whether PSG up their offer for Neves remains to be seen, as at this stage Benfica are demanding his release clause is paid in full.

EURO PAPER TALK: Man Utd burst into race for Spanish attacker who blitzed Euro 2024; World Cup winner will take England job

Man Utd close in on Manuel Ugarte deal

Man Utd have moved on to alternative midfield options. Sir Jim Ratcliffe has tasked sporting director Dan Ashworth with selling Casemiro, so a replacement will have to be found for him.

The futures of Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen are also in doubt, so the Red Devils may opt to bring in more than one new centre-mid this summer.

PSG star Manuel Ugarte is now the man Ashworth is focusing on, with personal terms with the Uruguayan international already agreed.

There have been conflicting reports over how much Ugarte will cost, with some claiming his price tag has been set at £38m, whereas others suggest Man Utd will have to pay as much as £50m.

Neves will be Ugarte’s replacement at PSG and everything points towards Man Utd signing Ugarte in the near future.

Reports suggest that Erik ten Hag’s side also made a last-minute attempt to hijack Aston Villa’s £50m move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

This suggests that Man Utd are indeed looking to sign two new midfielders, but it’s likely that Casemiro’s future will have to be resolved before they do so.

DON’T MISS: The biggest Manchester United transfers of all time: Leny Yoro enters top 10 after £52m move