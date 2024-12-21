Manchester United and Manchester City have both submitted a bid of €70million (£58m / $73m) for Atalanta star Ederson, according to reports from Spain.

The defensive midfielder has been superb for Atalanta since joining the Italian club in 2022, playing a key role in them winning the Europa League last season.

Atalanta are flying again this term and currently sit second in the Serie A table, one point behind leaders Napoli with a game in hand on Antonio Conte’s side.

Atalanta are understandably very reluctant to sell key player Ederson but according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Man Utd AND Man City are trying to lure him away from the Serie A.

The report claims the Premier League duo have made ‘initial offers’ of €70m for Ederson and could even include a player in a part-exchange deal for the player.

It’s suggested that both Manchester clubs could considering upping their bids should Atalanta reject them, and that ‘ next few weeks will be decisive in knowing the outcome of this battle.’

The report adds Atalanta could ‘benefit significantly from this bid, both from a financial and sporting point of view, by also receiving a possible reinforcement for their squad.’

Man City are big admirers of Ederson – sources

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed earlier this week that Ederson is on Man City’s January transfer shortlist.

Pep Guardiola is keen to bring in a new midfielder to cover for injured superstar Rodri, who will be unavailable until at least the start of next season.

Ederson is among Man City’s top targets alongside the likes of Adam Wharton, Martin Zubimendi, Joshua Kimmich, Bruno Guimaraes and Tijiani Reijnders.

Sources have informed Galetti that Ederson is Guardiola’s preferred target, and is valued at €60million (£49.6m / $62.9m) by Atalanta.

However, from our information NO bid has been lodged by Man City to date and the same goes for Man Utd.

The Red Devils’ priority for January is to sign a new left-back and in that regard, Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez is their top target.

Man Utd round-up: Maguire ‘legal’ issue / Garnacho rejected by Barca

Meanwhile, Man Utd could reportedly face a ‘legal dilemma’ with FIFA if they want to retain centre-back Harry Maguire beyond this season.

The fact that Maguire is in the final six months of his contract could pose a ‘dilemma’ for Amorim’s side. Man Utd have the option to extend Maguire’s contract by a further 12 months. However, the centre-back could agree a pre-contract deal with a foreign club from January 1st.

If Maguire does agree a move away, Man Utd’s one-year extension clause could be removed, rendering the club powerless to keep him.

According to Laurie Whitwell, should Maguire choose to agree a pre-contract deal next month and Man Utd want to keep him, FIFA may have to step in and make a decision on the matter.

“The matter would become complicated legally if the 31-year-old centre-back wants to push through a free transfer, as he is entitled to next summer as matters stand,” Whitwell notes.

“Ultimately, should United try to activate Maguire’s plus one after he has agreed with another team then FIFA could step in to resolve. Typically, world football’s governing body favours players in such disputes.”

In other news, Barcelona have reportedly refused the transfer of Alejandro Garnacho, as Hansi Flick ‘does not want him in his team’, despite being offered the winger.

Reports from Spain claim Garnacho’s representatives have offered his services to Barcelona as a way out of Old Trafford.

But they’ve been met with a crushing response, as the report states the winger has been turned away, as Flick ‘does not want him in his team’.

It’s explained that the Barca manager doesn’t believe Garnacho ‘has the necessary level to contribute to the team’.

