Manchester United and Manchester City are set to duke it out for Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimong but face major competition for his services, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Since sacking Erik ten Hag last October, Man Utd now have a clearer plan for the future, both in terms of recruitment and the players who can fit into Ruben Amorim’s system.

And Man City are continuing their rebuild after spending £180 million (€213.5m, $223m) in the January transfer window as Pep Guardiola’s side aims to be more competitive again in 2025/26.

Now, TEAMtalk can reveal that both teams are tracking Leverkusen’s Frimpong, as are Barcelona and Real Madrid. We understand that the Dutch international will leave the reigning German champions this summer and Xabi Alonso’s side are already looking at alternatives to the former Celtic man.

United are intent on backing their manager in the transfer market and Amorim is heavily involved in that process, both in terms of finding players that suit his style of play and identifying individuals who are within the club’s budget.

City are looking for a long-term replacement to Kyle Walker, who joined AC Milan on loan in January, and are also hopeful of landing Frimpong’s Leverkusen team-mate, Florian Wirtz.

It is expected that both Manchester clubs will be at the table for Frimpong but they will have to try and edge out some heavy hitters in Europe to secure his services.

Frimpong not distracted by transfer rumours

Earlier this year, the 24-year-old stated he is not phased by the transfer speculation surrounding him. Plus, Leverkusen are in a position of strength as his contract runs until 2028.

While a summer move is on the cards, Frimpong is focusing on the here and now. Although he did, perhaps, open the door to a transfer move.

“I’m 100 per cent here [Leverkusen] in my head, just as I’ve been ever since I came here. Of course, there are always changes in football. You never know what’s going to happen. But right now I’m in Leverkusen and I’m very happy. Everyone in Leverkusen can see that I’m happy,” Frimpong told Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger.

“I’ve always heard things about me, that I’m going there, there or there. And I’m still here. When your name is linked with a big club, you can lose your concentration and get too excited.

“But you don’t even know if it’s true or not. It’s just a rumour. Then you get excited for no reason. These rumours are part of football, so I don’t let them affect me.”

Frimpong, who has played most of his football as a right midfielder or as a right-back/wing-back, scored 14 goals and bagged 10 assists last season, whereas this term he has three goals and 10 assists to date.

Man Utd & Man City transfer roundup: Battle for Wharton, Amorim eyes reunion

Both Manchester clubs could be preparing for another transfer battle as reports suggest they are both keen on Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton.

City have sent scouts to see the 21-year-old while TEAMtalk understands that United have identified him as a possible replacement for either Casemiro or Kobbie Mainoo.

Our sources revealed that while City are in the race for German international Wirtz, Bayern Munich are at the front of the queue for him.

Leverkusen want €130m (£109.7m, $141.8m) to sell Wirtz in the summer but Bayern are not prepared to fork out that much, which may leave the door open for City.

Finally, Sporting CP starlet Geovany Quenda is ‘expected’ to join former boss Amorim at Old Trafford this summer.

