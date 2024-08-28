Man United plot late swoop for LaLiga fullback to shore up problem area

Manchester United are rumoured to be lining up a move for Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez as their bad luck with injuries in that position hits an all-time low.

The Red Devils have started the season without a fit left-back as they await the return of both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Malacia is a long-term absentee with no date set for his return as of yet, meanwhile Shaw is expected to return after the first international break of the season.

However, Shaw has a long history of injuries and it is highly likely that Erik Ten Hag has lost patience with the player.

“Luke Shaw will miss the opening games of the Premier League season due to a calf injury sustained at the start of pre-season training. He is working hard on his rehabilitation with a view to being available after the first international break,” Man United said in a club statement.

According to reports coming out of Spain, Man Utd are considering a late move for Gutierrez in light of their ongoing struggles and with a view to providing more stability in the position going forward.

Gutierrez was among the best players at Girona last term as they qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history with a remarkable La Liga campaign.

It has been reported that Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and Chelsea are all tracking the progress of the fullback who is as comfortable attacking as he is defending with the only question being how he would adapt to life in the Premier League.

The Girona fullback is known for his chance creation and ability to rapidly recover his position with a frightful turn of speed.

DON’T MISS – Man Utd given two chances to offload Jadon Sancho as Fabrizio Romano confirms big Chelsea swap bid

Manchester United seek to round out transfer window with sharp business

Manchester United have enjoyed a decent window to date but have failed to add a naturally left-sided defender into the mix thus far.

Real Madrid have a buy-back clause on Gutierrez that would give them an option to torpedo a prospective move to Old Trafford.

In order to solve some of the squad’s major concerns, Man Utd’s management have signed Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, and Noussair Machiraoui this summer.

There is still a sense that the squad isn’t quite complete and there is a likelihood that there could still be high profile departures and arrivals before the end of the month.

READ NEXT – Man Utd praised for brilliant Fergie-like signing, but team-mate’s £100m price tag labelled ‘ridiculous’