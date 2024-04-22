Man Utd warned off ‘power-hungry’ Ratcliffe target who would be an ‘awful fit’ under INEOS

Manchester United have been warned off making Thomas Tuchel their next manager by presenter Mark Goldbridge – who insists the club’s troubles are not solely down to under-fire Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils scraped into the FA Cup final on Sunday courtesy of beating Championship side Coventry City 4-2 on penalties, after throwing away a three-goal lead in normal time.

After the victory, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said the manner of United’s collapse at Wembley is likely to spell doom for Ten Hag’s time at Old Trafford.

He told Sky Sports: “We were watching at the end there and (Coventry manager) Mark Robins famously kept a Man Utd manager in a job, I think that result today has just cost a Man Utd manager his job. I don’t see how he stays, I don’t.”

Indeed, Man Utd do seem to be going backwards, especially compared to last season when they qualified for the Champions League with a third-placed finish, won the Carabao Cup, and reached the FA Cup final, before losing to eventual winners Manchester City.

This term, the 54-year-old’s side came bottom of their Champions League group, suffered an early exit in defence of their Carabao Cup campaign, sit seventh in the Premier League, and after nearly two years in charge it appears there is no successful pattern of play under the former Ajax boss.

Tuchel emerges as Man Utd candidate

With Ten Hag tipped to be replaced this summer, the likes of England boss Gareth Southgate, former Chelsea and Brighton head coach Graham Potter, and now outgoing Bayern Munich manager Tuchel have been tipped to be his possible successor.

The German won six trophies during his two-and-a-half year stint with Paris Saint-Germain (2018-20), the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, and the Bundesliga with Bayern last season.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund boss, who won the DFB-Pokal cup in 2017 with the German giants, will be a free agent this summer after confirming he will leave Bayern at the end of the season due to, “Not being able to consistently bring the team to a higher level.”

Bild journalist Christian Falk states United are showing an interest in the 50-year-old and he would be ready for a new challenge, such as the one at Old Trafford.

However, internet personality Goldbridge believes the fact that Tuchel has clashed with figureheads above him at certain clubs mean this would not be the right appointment under new minority owners INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Tuchel branded an ‘awful fit’ for Man Utd

He tweeted on Monday morning: “If you’re going to champion Tuchel all day at least do your homework. Arguably the most destructive and power-hungry coach in modern football. Fell out with [Borussia] Dortmund, PSG, and Chelsea Sporting Directors because he thought he knew best. He didn’t. Awful fit for what INEOS want.”

Goldbridge also pointed out that while United’s players have been repeatedly criticised for their displays over the years, they have not been jettisoned from the club – but the Red Devils have gone through the likes of Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick, and Ten Hag could be next on the chopping board.

He said on talkSPORT on Monday: “This happened two years ago and half that team is still here from [Ralf] Rangnick. It amazes me how Manchester United fans want to go through the same cycle again. At some point, you have to look at those players and say, ‘Yeah, they need to go before the manager’ in my opinion.”

Goldbridge added: “It’s been going on for years. It’s not exclusive to Ten Hag, it happened to Mourinho, it happened to Ole, it happened to Rangnick. I know it’s very easy to put it on the manager but I just feel… the Glazers have done this for 10 years, it’s a cycle of sacking the manager.”