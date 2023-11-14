Man Utd 21-year-old becomes latest Saudi target as Ten Hag plans to strengthen his position

The latest Manchester United player who has suitors in Saudi Arabia is 21-year-old winger Amad Diallo, according to a report.

The Saudi Pro League revolution really began earlier this year when Al-Nassr signed Cristiano Ronaldo after his release by Man Utd. Since then, Alex Telles left the Red Devils to go to the same destination in the summer.

Ahead of the new year, other Man Utd players are being identified as candidates to move to the Middle East.

For example, there have been reports that Jadon Sancho is now a top target in Saudi Arabia, although TEAMtalk has revealed that he still isn’t keen on moving there.

We have also revealed that Casemiro is being targeted by the Pro League, leading to uncertainty over his future.

Other Man Utd players to be linked with Saudi switches include Raphael Varane and Bruno Fernandes.

And according to FootballTransfers, Man Utd winger Amad Diallo also has a market there.

The Ivory Coast international was reintegrated by Man Utd over the summer after a successful spell on loan at Sunderland in the Championship.

However, playing opportunities have been limited for the injury-stricken star, who has since been linked with another loan move to Wolves.

But FootballTransfers says he has suitors in Saudi Arabia too, while Man Utd are planning to sign a new right-winger of their own when possible.

That said, the report claims Man Utd would still be inclined to resist approaches for Amad due to doubts about the futures and form of Sancho and Antony.

What does the future hold for Amad?

Even so, Diallo is only under contract at Old Trafford until the end of next season, so faces a make-or-break second half of the season to determine his long-term status.

Since being bought from Atalanta at the start of the January transfer window in 2021, Diallo has only played nine times and scored once for Man Utd.

He has endured loan spells with Rangers and Sunderland, the latter proving to be much more beneficial to his development due to his greater share of gametime.

TEAMtalk recently revealed that a sensational return to the Stadium of Light could be on the cards for Amad.

He was named as the club’s Young Player of the Year last season – and the PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Year – after a campaign in which he scored 14 goals from 42 appearances between league and cup.

If he was to make the unlikely move to Saudi Arabia instead, Amad would be playing in the same league as compatriots such as Seko Fofana (Al-Nassr) and Franck Kessie (Al-Ahli).

For the time being, his focus will be on shaking off a knee injury that has stopped him in his tracks after his promising 2022-23 campaign.

