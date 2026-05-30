West Ham star Mateus Fernandes, seen here with Jarrod Bowen, is a target for Manchester United

Manchester United have what is described as a growing belief that a deal is there to be done for Mateus Fernandes this summer, despite being some distance short of West Ham’s valuation and with the player’s thoughts on a transfer to Old Trafford now coming to light.

The Red Devils will put a strong emphasis on strengthening their midfield this summer. With Casemiro now having said an emotional farewell and with the club ready to listen to offers for Manuel Ugarte, two – and potentially three – new signings will be made to bolster the Manchester United engine room before the new season gets underway.

With a deal for Atalanta star Ederson close to being finalised – INEOS have agreed a £39m (€45m, $52.5m) package with Atalanta for the Brazilian – the club are now ramping up their quest for midfield signing number two, with the club having three major targets in mind.

And while Elliot Anderson remains a major target, despite fears that a £100m-plus move to Manchester City has already been agreed, United do have a Plan B and a Plan C option in mind.

Alongside Anderson, United also hold a strong interest in landing Sandro Tonali from Newcastle, though the Magpies’ £87m (€100m, $117m) valuation could dissuade them from a move.

As an alternative, United have also listed West Ham star Fernandes, who enjoyed a stellar season at the London Stadium despite the Hammers’ relegation from the Premier League.

Now with the Irons planning for life back in the second tier, West Ham are expected to offload several players to help balance the books and keep the club on an even financial keel.

Portuguese star Fernandes is one of those heavily expected to leave, and according to journalist Dean Jones, a move to bring him to Old Trafford could soon be in the works.

However, per Jones, writing for Flashscore, the Hammers may have to sell him for some distance lower than their £80m valuation.

“United want to sign three midfield players during the transfer window, and 21-year-old Fernandes has emerged as one of the names under serious consideration,” Jones says.

“There is belief that Fernandes will become available on the market and United are looking to understand the terms he could be signed for. They value him in the region of £50 million, and want to assess whether a reasonable deal can be completed.”

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Man Utd can sign Fernandes for cut-price fee

Jones’ report backs up what the i Paper reported earlier this week: that West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League will likely now drive down their asking price for the player and that a £50m offer might now be deemed reasonable given the Hammers’ weakened bargaining power.

Per the report, a move to Old Trafford is now deemed Fernandes’ first pick.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported back on May 14 that United are determined to sign Fernandes from West Ham in the summer of 2026.

Sources told us at the time that Man Utd had already made contact with the agents of Fernandes.

We reported at the time that Fernandes himself is ‘extremely keen’ on a move to Man Utd.

West Ham, for their part, still value the star in the £80m bracket, but do now look vulnerable to being forced to accept a lesser bid, giving United a strong confidence that a deal is there to be done.

Whatever fee he moves for, it seems Fernandes is now a more favoured option than long-time suitor Carlos Baleba, with the Seagulls still holding out for a minimum £80m and nearer the £100m mark for the Cameroon midfielder.

However, on the evidence of the season just gone, United would be landing a far more adept star in Fernandes, with the player also recently admitting his admiration for namesake, Bruno Fernandes.

Meanwhile, relegation from the Premier League is likely to see a mass exodus at the London Stadium, with this report naming nine players expected to move on this summer.

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