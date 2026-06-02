First Carrick signing at Man Utd gets ‘here we go’ treatment as €45m deal ‘agreed’

Manchester United have now reportedly ‘agreed’ a deal to sign Brazilian midfielder Ederson from Serie A outfit Atalanta, with David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano both greenlighting the transfer.

Adding fresh midfield talent was always going to be a major transfer priority for United this summer, especially with Casemiro departing and doubts over Manuel Ugarte’s Old Trafford future too.

Adding a new centre-back, left-back, left-winger and potentially another striker is also on the cards following the club’s return to the Champions League.

But at least one box looks like it’s already been ticked off, with Ederson set to become Michael Carrick’s first signing as permanent Man Utd boss.

The Athletic’s Andy Mitten initially reported on Tuesday evening that he “expects” this deal to be “done” within the next couple of days.

“Manchester United and Atalanta of Bergamo do not yet have a full agreement for Ederson, the Brazilian box-to-box midfielder,” Mitten said on United Stand.

“However, I think, and I have spoken to people in Manchester, in Bergamo, and in other Italian cities, that an agreement is very, very close, so there’s been compromises.

“I fully expect that to be done within the next 24-48 hours.”

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Ornstein, Romano confirm Man Utd, Ederson ‘agreement’

However, Ornstein then reported that an ‘agreement’ has now been reached between Man Utd and Atalanta over the highly-rated Brazil international.

Ornstein wrote on X: “Manchester United reach agreement with Atalanta to sign Ederson.

“Price for 26yo midfielder €40.5m fixed + €4.5m of potential bonuses. Personal terms in place on 4+1yr deal. Must still do medical & all parties plan to complete early July.”

Fabrizio Romano also added on X: “BREAKING: Éderson to Manchester United, here we go!

“Deal done with Atalanta for €45m package with add-ons included, agreement now in place.

“Medical and formal steps to follow but deal in place.

“Éderson will sign a four year deal plus option, as @TheAthleticFC reports.”

The 26-year-old has been linked with a switch to the Premier League for the past few years, with Tottenham initially interested in the player when Antonio Conte was at the helm.

However, it’s United who have now won the race for his signature, with Ederson set to end his four-year stay at Atalanta, where he made 180 appearances in total.

The midfielder, while being picked in Brazil’s preliminary 55-man squad for the World Cup, did not make the final 26-man party for the tournament in North America.

Ederson could be joined in United’s midfield next season by a highly-rated Premier League star, with sources revealing that the Red Devils are also in the mix to sign a player currently holding out over a contract renewal.

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