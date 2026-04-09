Man Utd now ’50/50′ to sign MEGA MONEY midfielder they agreed personal terms with

Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox has belief a deal can be done for Carlos Baleba

Manchester United have been rated at 50/50 with regards to their chances of signing Brighton destroyer, Carlos Baleba, this summer.

Man Utd tested the waters with Baleba last summer and per The Athletic, even agreed personal terms with the Brighton ace at that time.

However, once Brighton made it crystal clear they were looking for a nine-figure sum, Man Utd opted against making a bid, and instead chose to overhaul their attack.

However, with Casemiro leaving and Manuel Ugarte on the exit pile, two big-money midfielders will be signed at season’s end.

Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson is the top target. Manchester City could make life exceedingly difficult for United on that one.

talkSPORT state United have cooled on the idea of signing Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton owing to his game being too similar to Kobbie Mainoo’s.

As such, a move for Baleba could be reignited, and speaking on The United Stand, reporter Ben Jacobs revealed what he’s been hearing about the blockbuster move.

When summarising Jacobs’ assessment of the situation on their X account, The United Stand wrote: ‘It is more 50/50 now whether Man Utd will follow up with the Baleba interest from last summer

‘The club like the player’s mobility, energy, and potential chemistry with Mainoo and haven’t been put off by the season he’s having, but no price will be known at this time.

‘The media updates for a Baleba transfer have gone quiet because Man Utd already did all the legwork, the only part of the saga that could develop would be if Man Utd went to Brighton in a formal sense.’

Baleba’s form has dipped this term, and earlier in the campaign, the links to Man Utd during the previous summer window were blamed in some quarters.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also stated Baleba was the absolute priority target for Ruben Amorim, and that if the Portuguese were still in charge, it’d be Baleba and not Anderson installed as the No 1 option.

Nevertheless, Man Utd’s interest in Baleba is still there, albeit not as strong as it once was. Perhaps the aforementioned reasons are why Jacobs is now stating it’s 50/50 whether Man Utd make a bid and not a higher chance.

If they to bite the bullet and thunder in with a sizeable offer, we already know Baleba won’t hesitate to agree personal terms with the Red Devils.

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