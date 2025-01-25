Man Utd only £5m short of sealing double signing of ‘top player’ and star perfect for Amorim

Manchester United must bid just £5m more to seal a deal for a perfect star for Ruben Amorim, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed United expect to snatch a ‘top player’ from a major domestic rival too.

The number one priority from an arrivals perspective at Old Trafford this month is a new left wing-back.

After baulking at the costs it would take to sign Milos Kerkez and Nuno Mendes, Man Utd have fixed their gaze on Patrick Dorgu of Lecce.

United have already agreed personal terms with the explosive 20-year-old who can play in any position on either flank. If brought to Old Trafford, the Denmark international will slot in at left wing-back.

The Red Devils have seen two bids for Dorgu rejected thus far. The first was worth €27m plus add-ons, while the second was elevated to €30m plus add-ons.

According to a fresh update from Fabrizio Romano via his YouTube channel, the exact figures in the second bid were €30m plus €4m in add-ons, totalling €34m/£28.6m.

Romano confirmed Lecce are hellbent on sticking to their €40m/£33.6m valuation, meaning United are just €6m/£5m away from making a breakthrough.

However, Romano did stress Lecce will NOT compromise on the fee amid the belief there’ll be similarly strong interest on Dorgu if he remains with the club until the summer.

Napoli have already been mentioned as a side who’d be willing to move for Dorgu next summer if he’s still at Lecce.

What’s more, Lecce currently sit 17th in Serie A and are in the midst of a scrap to avoid relegation. As such, the only way they’ll sell Dorgu mid-season is on their terms. It’s €40m/£33.6m or bust for Man Utd.

Man Utd well placed to complete Arsenal raid

Elsewhere, Man Utd are increasingly confident about their chances of prising Ayden Heaven out of Arsenal and up to Manchester.

The left-footed centre-back, 18, is among the finest prospects in Arsenal’s academy right now. However, Heaven’s contract is up in the summer and despite Arsenal putting an extension to the player, an exit is looking more and more likely.

Heaven has received proposals from Eintracht Frankfurt and Barcelona. But it’s Man Utd who front the queue and the defender was spotted in attendance at Man Utd’s Europa League clash with Rangers on Thursday.

Reporting earlier this week, Romano described Man Utd as “leading the race” after establishing contact with the player and his camp.

Providing a fresh update on YouTube, Romano stated: “Arsenal have offered a new deal to the player, but exclusive story, Man Utd want to hijack this deal.

“They believe at Manchester United that he’s a top player for the future. They are building a lot for the future – remember what they did with Sekou Kone, remember what they did with Chido Obi-Martin (also poached from Arsenal), and more players for the present and future.

“So Man Utd want to do investments for the first-team, but also for the academy, for the future of the club and for players who can be part of the first-team view in a few years.

“They believe this is absolutely crucial to rebuild the Manchester United future. And so important contacts ongoing with [Heaven] and Man Utd seen as leading the race for Ayden Heaven from Arsenal.

“Again, he has a proposal from Frankfurt and a proposal from Arsenal, but Man Utd are there and they’ve put themselves in a very good position.

“The player was in attendance at Old Trafford on Thursday, so really tempted by Manchester United.”

Latest Man Utd news – Striker deal announced, Rashford snub, United rejected

In other news, Man Utd have announced striker Ethan Wheatley has joined League Two outfit Walsall on a six-month loan.

Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford’s viable exit routes appear to have narrowed down to two after the forward rejected a mega-money approach.

Finally, GiveMeSport state former United midfielder, Angel Gomes, favours joining Tottenham rather then returning to Old Trafford.

As such, United have stopped short of attempting to forge a pre-contract agreement with the Lille and England star who is off contract in the summer.

Conversely, Spurs are now ready to press ahead with a move and are readying an offer that could be very lucrative for the player indeed.

GO DEEPER: The rise of Patrick Dorgu

Lecce originally acquired Dorgu from Nordsjaelland in his native country, where he was yet to make his first-team debut.

He spent a year in the Italian side’s academy ranks, but once he was promoted into the Lecce first team, there were no second thoughts as he went on to record 34 appearances between Serie A and the Coppa Italia last season.

The teenager’s potential has long since attracted some clubs of serious stature – with his agent namedropping Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona before he had even made his Lecce debut – while he made his senior international debut for Denmark during the September break.

This season, he has split his gametime between playing as a left-back or a right winger, developing his output considerably.

Lecce will hope to benefit from their faith in his potential, with Dorgu a candidate to become their record sale when he leaves (eclipsing Morten Hjulmand after his €19.5m move to Sporting CP in 2023).

For now, he remains under contract until 2029. It seems unlikely he will stay at Lecce for all that time, with a big club almost certainly in his destiny.