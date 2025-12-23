Man Utd zone in on £87m winger after crushing Semenyo blow as two exits blocked

Manchester United have a new winger in mind already after seeing rivals Manchester City close in on Antoine Semenyo, but two departures from a different position are no longer expected despite the registration of fresh interest in one player.

United were in the mix for Semenyo, but like Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham, they look like they’ll have to make alternative plans after City became his preferred destination. And there have been some timely claims about one alternative on their radar…

Man Utd plot move for Bundesliga winger

United are likely to ramp up plans to pursue RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande on the back of missing out on Antoine Semenyo, according to reports.

Semenyo is seemingly bound for Manchester, but rather than heading to Old Trafford to sign for United, he prefers the option of joining Man City.

That will force United to reassess their plans, with Semenyo seen as someone who could have helped them out at wing-back or in attack.

One alternative United are likely to turn to, according to talkSPORT, is Diomande.

The Ivorian has an £87m valuation after his rise to prominence with Leipzig, who have him under contract until 2030 but will have plenty of suitors to fend off.

United now look set to be firmly among them, although talkSPORT claims they will wait until the summer rather than January to make their move.

Any urgency that existed around the Semenyo deal, after all, stemmed from when the Bournemouth forward’s release clause was set to be active, in the first 10 days of January.

In Diomande’s case, while competition is set to be fierce – we understand Liverpool are keeping up regular contact – there is less of an immediate rush.

Mainoo shortlisted by Everton but exit unlikely

Elsewhere, Everton have emerged as the latest suitors for wantaway United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo – but may merely be the latest club set to be disappointed.

Mainoo has fallen out of favour under Ruben Amorim and is open to leaving United in January, possibly even on a permanent basis.

And according to Sky Sports News, Mainoo has made his way onto Everton’s shortlist to strengthen their midfield, which would give the England international a chance to resurrect his career in the Premier League.

Former United boss David Moyes appreciates players with Premier League experience, so Mainoo fits the bill.

However, there’s an acknowledgement that Mainoo’s departure is likely to be blocked by United, even more so now they’ve lost Bruno Fernandes to injury.

Mount taken off market

Furthermore, there is little thought of Mason Mount leaving United any time soon, sources have confirmed.

Mount has put his injury problems behind him to break into the United team this season and both club and player are happy with how things are going.

Suggestions that Mount could be a player United move on from in 2026 have been played down, with his contract still valid until 2028.

The former Chelsea playmaker is rising in Ruben Amorim’s estimations and is subsequently only focusing on United as the January transfer window approaches.

Beyond then, he may even have an eye on an England recall ahead of his former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel leading the Three Lions into the World Cup in the summer.

