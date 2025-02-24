Man Utd are reportedly closing in on a deal for Victor Osimhen

A shock report has claimed that a Manchester United deal to sign Victor Osimhen is ’95 percent complete’, with the striker set to leave Napoli permanently in the summer.

The talented 26-year-old joined Galatasaray on loan last summer after pursuing a permanent Napoli exit, which ultimately didn’t materialise, despite confirmed Chelsea interest.

Osimhen has performed extremely well in Turkey, with 20 goals in 25 Galatasaray appearances to date, as well as contributing five assists.

According to journalist Anthony Nlebem, a Man Utd move for Osimhen is ’95 percent completed’ – with the Red Devils willing to pay his €75million (£62m, $78.5m) release clause, which activates in the summer.

The Red Devils are said to be ‘leading the race’ as Ruben Amorim looks to add ‘a proven goal scorer to their attack.’

While there has been speculation that Alejandro Garnacho, who was a target for Napoli in January, could be included in a deal, the report states these rumours are wide of the mark. Rasmus Hojlund has also been linked with a switch to Napoli, but the report suggests he will also be staying at Old Trafford.

Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, are ‘expected to rival Man Utd’ for Osimhen, and Saudi Arabian clubs could also ‘reignite their interest’ in the Nigerian international.

Victor Osimhen is a concrete Man Utd target for the summer

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs confirmed two weeks ago that Osimhen is a player Man Utd have looked at historically and he remains on their radar.

His new release clause is €75m this summer, as the report suggests, which isn’t far off his market value, but there are high wages and agent fees to contend with as well.

Osimhen is on Man Utd‘s shortlist alongside the likes of Ipswich Town star Liam Delap, Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko – all of whom they’ll face competition for.

Fabrizio Romano has since provided a further update on Osimhen’s situation.

Romano said that reports of Man Utd closely watching Osimhen up close and personal in Turkey are false.

However, that’s not because Man Utd aren’t interested in landing the player, quite the contrary.

‘Sources close to the story guarantee that all rumours on Man United scouts travelling to follow Osimhen’s progress at Galatasaray are wide of the mark, as they don’t even need to “check” on this kind of player; they like him, but the financial package will make the difference,’ wrote the trusted reporter.

Man Utd round-up: Lookman eyed, Lille double raid

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti has revealed that Man Utd are interested in Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, but will face competition for his signature.

We understand that Newcastle, PSG, Juventus and Inter Milan are keeping tabs on Lookman, who has just had a very public falling out with manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

Atalanta, independently of Lookman’s spat with Gasperini, have set a price tag of around €65m (£53.8m, $68m) to let him go in the next transfer window.

In other news, reports suggest that Man Utd are considering moves for Lille midfielder Angel Gomes and striker Jonathan David.

The duo are both set to be available on free transfers, as their contracts expire in June. TEAMtalk sources have confirmed Man Utd’s interest in Gomes – a Red Devils academy graduate – is genuine.

